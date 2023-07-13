https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/russian-prosecutor-general-says-foreign-investments-in-russia-well-protected-1111849926.html

Russian Prosecutor General Says Foreign Investments in Russia Well Protected

Russian Prosecutor General Says Foreign Investments in Russia Well Protected

Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov assured his Chinese colleagues during a working meeting in Beijing on Thursday that the security of foreign investments in Russia is guaranteed by the state.

2023-07-13T11:06+0000

2023-07-13T11:06+0000

2023-07-13T11:06+0000

russia

russian economy under sanctions

alexei krasnov

china

beijing

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107925/23/1079252371_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_07cd946ec8e8482fe0e1aa137594a216.jpg

"I would like to assure you that foreign investments in the Russian Federation are protected by the state, including the General Prosecutor's Office," Krasnov said. He also noted that Russia considers it promising to continue cooperation between the two countries at international anti-corruption forums, including within the framework of the United Nations and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation's regional network of law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies. Krasnov invited Chinese National Supervisory Commission Deputy Director Fu Kui to the Russian city of Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum from September 10-13, which will discuss, among other topics, the protection of entrepreneurs and investors from corruption.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/russian-economy-keeps-recovering-despite-sanctions---prime-minister-at-meeting-with-putin-1111666521.html

china

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian economy under sanctions, russian economy, foreign investments in russia