International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/russian-prosecutor-general-says-foreign-investments-in-russia-well-protected-1111849926.html
Russian Prosecutor General Says Foreign Investments in Russia Well Protected
Russian Prosecutor General Says Foreign Investments in Russia Well Protected
Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov assured his Chinese colleagues during a working meeting in Beijing on Thursday that the security of foreign investments in Russia is guaranteed by the state.
2023-07-13T11:06+0000
2023-07-13T11:06+0000
russia
russian economy under sanctions
alexei krasnov
china
beijing
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107925/23/1079252371_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_07cd946ec8e8482fe0e1aa137594a216.jpg
"I would like to assure you that foreign investments in the Russian Federation are protected by the state, including the General Prosecutor's Office," Krasnov said. He also noted that Russia considers it promising to continue cooperation between the two countries at international anti-corruption forums, including within the framework of the United Nations and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation's regional network of law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies. Krasnov invited Chinese National Supervisory Commission Deputy Director Fu Kui to the Russian city of Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum from September 10-13, which will discuss, among other topics, the protection of entrepreneurs and investors from corruption.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/russian-economy-keeps-recovering-despite-sanctions---prime-minister-at-meeting-with-putin-1111666521.html
china
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107925/23/1079252371_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_494d041ab5064822aa996cfc5235251b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian economy under sanctions, russian economy, foreign investments in russia
russian economy under sanctions, russian economy, foreign investments in russia

Russian Prosecutor General Says Foreign Investments in Russia Well Protected

11:06 GMT 13.07.2023
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankMoscow City
Moscow City - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2023
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov assured his Chinese colleagues during a working meeting in Beijing on Thursday that the security of foreign investments in Russia is guaranteed by the state.
"I would like to assure you that foreign investments in the Russian Federation are protected by the state, including the General Prosecutor's Office," Krasnov said.
He also noted that Russia considers it promising to continue cooperation between the two countries at international anti-corruption forums, including within the framework of the United Nations and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation's regional network of law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, left, and Russia President Vladimir Putin hold a meeting with members of the new national government at the Government's headquarter, in Moscow, Russia, January 21, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2023
Russia
PM to Putin: Russian Economy's Recovery Marching on Despite Sanctions
4 July, 22:42 GMT
Krasnov invited Chinese National Supervisory Commission Deputy Director Fu Kui to the Russian city of Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum from September 10-13, which will discuss, among other topics, the protection of entrepreneurs and investors from corruption.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала