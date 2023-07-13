https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/sweden-joins-g7-declaration-of-support-for-ukraine-1111850697.html

Sweden Joins G7 Declaration of Support for Ukraine

Sweden Joins G7 Declaration of Support for Ukraine

Sweden has signed up to the Group of Seven's Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine presented on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday.

2023-07-13T11:25+0000

2023-07-13T11:25+0000

2023-07-13T11:25+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

russia-nato showdown

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102253/83/1022538354_0:54:1025:630_1920x0_80_0_0_f96dc19f464c3b00aa49e3729b1e26a5.jpg

On Wednesday, G7 member states presented the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which provides for the allocation of additional military equipment, expanded intelligence sharing and new training programs for the Ukrainian military, as well as the development of industrial capacities. Norway joined the declaration later that day.Russian officials repeatedly stressed that support for Kiev regime, while fuels and prolongs the conflict, will ultimately not affect the progress of special military operation, aimed at protection of people of Donbass.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/ukraine-lost-26000-troops-and-3000-arms-since-start-of-counteroffensive--shoigu--1111814809.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russia-nato showdown