Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Sweden Joins G7 Declaration of Support for Ukraine
Sweden has signed up to the Group of Seven's Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine presented on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, G7 member states presented the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which provides for the allocation of additional military equipment, expanded intelligence sharing and new training programs for the Ukrainian military, as well as the development of industrial capacities. Norway joined the declaration later that day.Russian officials repeatedly stressed that support for Kiev regime, while fuels and prolongs the conflict, will ultimately not affect the progress of special military operation, aimed at protection of people of Donbass.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sweden has signed up to the Group of Seven's Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine presented on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, G7 member states presented the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which provides for the allocation of additional military equipment, expanded intelligence sharing and new training programs for the Ukrainian military, as well as the development of industrial capacities. Norway joined the declaration later that day.
Russian officials repeatedly stressed that support for Kiev regime, while fuels and prolongs the conflict, will ultimately not affect the progress of special military operation, aimed at protection of people of Donbass.
