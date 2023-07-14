https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/cia-veteran-biden-could-risk-ww3-to-bail-out-ukraine-1111873044.html

CIA Veteran: Biden Could Risk WW3 to Bail Out Ukraine

NATO is incapable of filling Ukraine's shortage in ammo and manpower without dragging itself deeper into the conflict and risking a direct confrontation with Russia, Larry Johnson, a veteran of the CIA and the State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism, told Sputnik's New Rules podcast.

US President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order increasing Operation Atlantic Resolve in Europe with 3,000 reserve personnel on July 13. Since February 2022, the Pentagon has deployed over 20,000 additional forces to Europe, bringing its current total to over 100,000 across the Old Continent in the wake of the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.The US is amassing troops in Europe at the time Ukraine's military capability of taking on the Russian troops is waning.Manpower Deficit and Insufficient TrainingThe Ukrainian military is suffering from a manpower deficit, according to the expert. He cited the fact that the Ukrainian Army trained by NATO over the past several years for a proxy war against Russia was destroyed during the first phases of the special military operation.The "second version" of the Ukrainian Army was involved in taking Kherson and Kharkov in September 2022; but again, that army was obliterated. Now Ukraine is on the "third version," which has been part of the ongoing counteroffensive, as per Johnson.The provision of sophisticated weaponry and training to the Ukrainian military cannot save the day for Kiev. The crux of the matter is that the training provided by NATO member states is insufficient, the CIA veteran explained.In addition, three-to-five months of training does not allow the Ukrainian military to master operating NATO-grade weapons efficiently enough.To complicate matters further, the NATO-grade weapons have become a primary target for the Russian Armed Forces.Speaking to a Russian broadcaster on July 13, President Vladimir Putin noted that Ukrainian servicemen "often refuse to even get into [NATO] tanks, because they are a priority target for our guys."In the beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Kiev sustained heavy losses in the Western-made armored vehicles. "Western tanks burn even better than the famous Soviet-made T-72s," as Putin remarked in his Thursday interview.As of July 13, the Russian Armed Forces had reportedly destroyed 10,668 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles belonging to Ukraine since the beginning of the special military operation.Foreign Mercenaries Unprepared for High-Intensity WarfareEven though more and more reports emerge online about an uptick of mercenary sightings on the Ukrainian battlefield, these forces are not a panacea, either, according to the CIA veteran. Foreign mercenaries simply cannot help Ukraine since they are not prepared for high-intensity warfare.Foreign mercenaries are neither equipped nor prepared to deal with Russia's 155mm mortars, let alone Russia's TOS-1 Buratino, a 220 mm 30-barrel or 24-barrel multiple rocket launchers that just decimate the area they are targeting, according to the expert.NATO May Make Extreme Decisions Due to Lack of OptionsThe ability of NATO to influence the situation on the ground in Ukraine is becoming weaker with each passing day, as per the CIA veteran, as the much-advertised Kiev counteroffensive stalls.The West is unable to supply Kiev with 155-millimeter artillery shells that the Ukrainian Army fires every day. Nor does the West have the industrial capability to provide those rounds in the amount needed to sustain operations on the Ukrainian side, Johnson continued, adding that Russia is doing well in this respect by out-producing the West "by a factor of at least ten."Under these circumstances, NATO doesn’t have an easy option to bail out Ukraine other than to risk direct involvement in the conflict, which means a nuclear war, per the expert.

