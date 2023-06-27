International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/ukraine-mulling-several-provocation-scenarios-at-zaporozhye-npp-1111489258.html
Ukraine Mulling Several Provocation Scenarios at Zaporozhye NPP
Ukraine Mulling Several Provocation Scenarios at Zaporozhye NPP
The Ukrainian government is considering several provocation scenarios at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), including missile and terrorist attacks, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik.
2023-06-27T07:55+0000
2023-06-27T07:55+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
zaporozhye npp
terror plot
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101544/33/1015443373_0:136:3161:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_54aea6b387d43f557f8c40b4fbd69cc2.jpg
"The [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky regime is hatching several scenarios regarding the nuclear plant against the backdrop of the failure of the counteroffensive. This could be a missile attack, a terrorist attack, or an attempt to seize it by forcing Dnepr [River]," Rogov said, adding that Zelensky and Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov were behind the preparation of a possible provocation. Rogov stated that Kiev was also planning to use media as part of its provocation to accuse Moscow, among other things, of mining the ZNPP — a claim that has already been refuted by the IAEA mission present at the plant. The Russian official warned that the possible provocation could be carried out before the NATO summit in Vilnius, scheduled for July 11-12. Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. The International Atomic Energy Agency established a permanent presence of its experts at the ZNPP in September 2022 to guarantee its safety during the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/mad-max-reality-kievs-blast-of-kakhovka-dam-has-new-hidden-nuclear-risks-1111115298.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/iaea-to-continue-inspections-of-zaporozhye-npp-until-situation-stabilizes---grossi-1110997905.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101544/33/1015443373_214:0:2945:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_95e26928db27ec7b0ef0a7088f8dbd9c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, nuclear terrorism, ukrainian terrorism, zaporozhye nuclear
ukrainian crisis, nuclear terrorism, ukrainian terrorism, zaporozhye nuclear

Ukraine Mulling Several Provocation Scenarios at Zaporozhye NPP

07:55 GMT 27.06.2023
© Sputnik / Falin / Go to the mediabankZaporozhye nuclear power plant
Zaporozhye nuclear power plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2023
© Sputnik / Falin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian government is considering several provocation scenarios at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), including missile and terrorist attacks, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik.
"The [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky regime is hatching several scenarios regarding the nuclear plant against the backdrop of the failure of the counteroffensive. This could be a missile attack, a terrorist attack, or an attempt to seize it by forcing Dnepr [River]," Rogov said, adding that Zelensky and Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov were behind the preparation of a possible provocation.
This photo taken on May 20, 2022, shows a view of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, Kherson Oblast. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2023
Analysis
Mad Max Reality: Kiev's Blast of Kakhovka Dam Has New Hidden Nuclear Risks
13 June, 14:26 GMT
Rogov stated that Kiev was also planning to use media as part of its provocation to accuse Moscow, among other things, of mining the ZNPP — a claim that has already been refuted by the IAEA mission present at the plant.
The Russian official warned that the possible provocation could be carried out before the NATO summit in Vilnius, scheduled for July 11-12.
Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident.
The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi briefs the media during a news conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at the foreign ministry in Berlin, Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2023
World
IAEA to Continue Inspections of Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Until Situation is Stable
8 June, 09:50 GMT
The International Atomic Energy Agency established a permanent presence of its experts at the ZNPP in September 2022 to guarantee its safety during the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала