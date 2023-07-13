https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/hes-screwed-biden-official-tells-hersh-cluster-bombs-have-zero-chance-of-helping-ukraine-1111856918.html

‘He’s Screwed’: Biden Official Tells Hersh ‘Cluster Bombs Have Zero Chance’ of Helping Ukraine

‘He’s Screwed’: Biden Official Tells Hersh ‘Cluster Bombs Have Zero Chance’ of Helping Ukraine

In a new article on the political sausage-making inside Biden’s foreign policy apparatus, Seymour Hersh said the administration was frankly aware of the futility and desperation behind its supplying cluster munitions to Ukraine.

In a new article on the political sausage-making inside US President Joe Biden’s foreign policy apparatus, investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said the administration was frankly aware of the futility and desperation behind its supplying cluster munitions to Ukraine.In addition to noting that Biden’s decision, long postponed, has drawn considerable resistance both internationally and inside his own Democratic Party, Hersh pointed out that the US military admits it’s likely that between 5% and 14% of the bomblets won’t explode due to their age. Since they have no self-destruct device, unexploded bomblets will effectively become landmines and pose a danger to the civilian population long after the conclusion of the present conflict.“We didn’t give Ukraine cluster bombs earlier in the war, but we’re giving them cluster bombs now because that’s all we got left in the cupboard. Aren’t these the bombs that are banned all over the world because they kill kids? But the Ukrainians tell us they are not planning to drop them on civilians. And then the administration claims that the Russians have used them first in the war, which is just a lie,” the official told him.Hersh said the biggest concern is that soon, Ukraine’s counteroffensive will totally exhaust itself and Russia will launch an inevitable counter-strike later this summer.The Russian government has sharply denounced the US arming Ukraine with such weapons, with Moscow’s envoy in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, saying that “the current level of American provocations is really off scale, bringing humanity closer to a new world war."In Laos, more than one-third of the country’s farmland remains unusable half a century after the war ended, because it remains contaminated by unexploded US cluster bomblets. In 2016, then-US President Barack Obama said he regretted the bombing campaign and pledged $90 million to help Vientiane clear out the bomblets, but he stopped short of offering an apology.Cluster munitions have also been used in numerous other conflicts, including in Iraq, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Western Sahara, and Yugoslavia.

