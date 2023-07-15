https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/us-sets-mass-killing-record-in-first-half-of-2023-1111889320.html

Incidences of deadly mass shooting across the US has affected a total of 140 victims prompting calls for stringent gun laws.

The United States has witnessed an alarming surge in mass killings from January to June of 2023, setting a record of 28 incidents with total 140 casualties, according to an AP analysis. The study disclosed that all but one of the killing sprees involved firearms.The number of mass killings in 2023 has surpassed the previous record of 27, set in the second half of 2022. James Alan Fox, a criminology professor at Northeastern University, expressed his astonishment at the current figures, as when he began overseeing the database five years ago, the estimation was only two to three dozen mass killings per year.Mass killings and a general increase in gun violence have been on the rise. As per another report by the Gun Violence Archives database, the country has experienced 377 mass shootings since the beginning of this year.Such an upswing in violence points to the ongoing challenge policymakers face in curtailing gun violence in the US.The impact of these tragic events is deeply felt by families like Brent Leatherwood, a parent whose three children experienced the harrowing events at a Nashville Christian school in March when a former student claimed the lives of six innocent people. Overwhelmed by the unexpected tragedy, Leatherwood expressed his deep shock at being personally connected to such a heart-wrenching statistic.Debate Over US Gun LawsUS gun laws have become a divisive political issue. The Democrats argue that stricter gun control is necessary to reduce gun violence and protect public safety. They advocate for measures like assault weapons bans and comprehensive background checks of individuals acquiring guns. These initiatives, they believe, would nip mass shooting incidences in the bud and lessen the number of firearms in circulation.Republicans consider gun ownership an indisputable right preserved by the US Constitution's Second Amendment, which safeguards citizen's right to bear arms, asserting that any attempt to restrict access to firearms infringes upon personal liberties. They argue that responsible gun ownership is a fundamental aspect of self-defense and protection against tyranny and that stricter regulations would disproportionately affect law-abiding citizens rather than criminals. While nationwide, the number of murders in the United States lags behind many countries in Latin America, the CDC figure of 7.8 homicides per 100,000 people remains the highest in the developed world and a significant uptick since the 2010s. President Biden's Call for Republican SupportDuring the July 4 US Independence Day holiday, several mass shootings occurred throughout the nation, resulting in the death and injury of numerous individuals, including in the capital, Washington, DC. These incidents reignited calls for stricter gun laws. President Joe Biden condemned the "wave of tragic and senseless" shootings earlier this month and urged Republicans in Congress to join him in enacting "meaningful, commonsense" gun reforms.Experts attribute the escalating violence to the growing population and an increasing number of firearms in the US. However, despite the alarming headlines, mass killings statistically remain rare and represent only a fraction of the country's overall gun violence.Despite the unprecedented level of violence, the National Rifle Association (NRA) remains staunchly opposed to firearm regulations, including AR-15-style rifles and similar weapons. NRA spokesman Billy McLaughlin stated that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' persistent efforts to undermine the Second Amendment will not promote safety among Americans. Instead, McLaughlin argues that such actions will only empower criminals. He reassured the public that the NRA will continue to advocate for self-defense rights and will never compromise or apologize for doing so.

