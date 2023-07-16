https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/theyre-running-out-of-ammo-putin-on-us-move-to-send-cluster-bombs-to-ukraine-1111914741.html

‘They’re Running Out of Ammo’: Putin on US Move to Send Cluster Bombs to Ukraine

The US decided to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine because the Western-fueled proxy war against Russia is running out of ammunition, President Vladimir Putin told local media.

The US decided to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine because the Western-fueled proxy war against Russia is running out of ammunition, President Vladimir Putin told local media. The Russian leader recalled that Washington previously referred to use of cluster munitions as a "crime."Russia reserves the right to respond accordingly in case of cluster munitions use against the country, emphasized the Russian president.He underscored that Russia, which has various kinds of cluster munitions, has not yet needed to resort to use of the lethal weapons.Cluster munitions provided by the United States have already been delivered to Kiev authorities, the Pentagon confirmed on Thursday. Lt Gen Douglas Sims, the director of operations for the joint staff, said that the bombs “have indeed been delivered to Ukraine at this point.”The Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the Russian military, have already previously resorted to use of the controversial cluster munitions for shelling Donbass, in particular Donetsk. According to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, this indicates that the goal of the Ukrainian military is to kill a maximum number of civilians.Cluster bombs are an extremely lethal weapon containing dozens or hundreds of explosive submunitions, or bomblets, and are designed to maximize damage to enemy forces across an area up to several hundred square meters.Earlier in the month, President Joe Biden said the United States would provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of its military aid package to the Kiev regime worth $800 million for a temporary period while the US industrial base produces more 155mm artillery shells. Previously, Biden and other officials officially let slip that the US defense industrial base had run into difficulties replenishing the tens of billions of dollars in weapons sent to Ukraine to fight Russia.POTUS added that he had consulted with Washington's allies and partners about his decision on cluster bombs, and that they understood the reason for the move.Multiple US allies, human rights and anti-war groups, the UN and Moscow have condemned Washington’s decision to send howitzer-launched DPICM cluster bombs to Ukraine.Russia has warned that the delivery of cluster munitions to Kiev marks another major escalation of the Ukrainian crisis. Military experts and human rights groups have expressed fears about the Kiev regime using US-provided cluster bombs to terror bomb civilians in the Donbass and elsewhere, as they have already done using other NATO-provided weapons, such as long-range 155 mm artillery systems, HIMARS rockets, and missiles, on tens of thousands of occasions over the past year and a half.The Ukrainian government offered assurances in writing to Washington "on the responsible use of DPICMs, including that they will not use the rounds in civilian populated urban environments, and that they will record where they use these rounds, which will simplify later demining efforts,” under secretary of defense Colin Kahl said in a briefing Friday. However, both Russian officials and military experts speaking to Sputnik have pointed to Kiev’s track record of using the NATO-supplied weapons as speaking for itself.

