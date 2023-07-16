https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/nikki-haley-believes-secret-service-made-cocaine-cover-up-in-white-house-1111901932.html

Nikki Haley Believes Secret Service Made Cocaine Cover-up in White House

Nikki Haley Believes Secret Service Made Cocaine Cover-up in White House

Nikki Haley, GOP 2024 presidential candidate, said she thinks the Secret Service covered up the true origin of cocaine found in the White House in order to protect Hunter Biden.

2023-07-16T04:04+0000

2023-07-16T04:04+0000

2023-07-16T04:04+0000

americas

us

nikki haley

tucker carlson

hunter biden

secret service

cocaine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104776/46/1047764632_0:0:4500:2532_1920x0_80_0_0_39462e292e7a5b94e5f62658277a1af6.jpg

During an interview with Tucker Carlson at the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa, Haley expressed her belief that the Secret Service is involved in a cover-up and suggested that either Hunter Biden or someone close to the president is being shielded.The discovery of approximately 1 gram of cocaine in a storage locker inside the West Wing's executive entrance was made by a Secret Service agent on July 2. According to previous reports, the locker was not in view of any cameras.However, Haley disagrees, pointing out that the vestibule where the locker is located is just feet away from the Situation Room and one floor below the Oval Office. She emphasized the high level of security in the area, based on her own experience as a member of the National Security Council.The Secret Service recently announced that it was unable to identify how the cocaine ended up in the West Wing and swiftly closed the 11-day investigation. In its explanation, the agency stated that the drug had no usable DNA or fingerprints.The White House has refused to respond to questions about whether the cocaine came from a member of the first family and has dismissed inquiries on the matter as "irresponsible." The Secret Service's inability to identify the source of the cocaine has fueled speculation with Haley's comments adding to the controversy surrounding the incident.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/karine-jean-pierre-caught-lying-about-biden-familys-presence-in-wh-when-cocaine-was-found-1111746250.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

nikki haley, cocaine in white house, who did cocaine in wh, does secret service cover hunter biden, family leadership summit in iowa