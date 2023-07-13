International
US Secret Service Reportedly Unable to Determine Suspect in White House Cocaine Probe
US Secret Service Reportedly Unable to Determine Suspect in White House Cocaine Probe
The US Secret Service (USSS) was unable to determine any suspects as part of its probe into the discovery of cocaine at the White House, US broadcaster reported on Thursday.
The USSS concluded its investigation without identifying any suspect, despite looking at surveillance footage and visitor logs, the report said, citing two sources familiar with the matter. The USSS could not determine when or who left a small bag of cocaine in the West Wing, the report said. A leading theory held by investigators is that a tourist may have left the cocaine in the cubby area when asked to leave their phone there, the report said. The USSS is set to brief Congress on its investigation Thursday. US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, who has previously suffered from drug addiction, was on the White House grounds not long before the cocaine’s discovery, media reported. Former US President Donald Trump has claimed that the cocaine could only have been for use by one of the Bidens.
US Secret Service Reportedly Unable to Determine Suspect in White House Cocaine Probe

15:17 GMT 13.07.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Secret Service (USSS) was unable to determine any suspects as part of its probe into the discovery of cocaine at the White House, a US broadcaster reported on Thursday.
The USSS concluded its investigation without identifying any suspect, despite looking at surveillance footage and visitor logs, the report said, citing two sources familiar with the matter.
The USSS could not determine when or who left a small bag of cocaine in the West Wing, the report said.
A leading theory held by investigators is that a tourist may have left the cocaine in the cubby area when asked to leave their phone there, the report said.
The USSS is set to brief Congress on its investigation Thursday.
US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, who has previously suffered from drug addiction, was on the White House grounds not long before the cocaine’s discovery, media reported. Former US President Donald Trump has claimed that the cocaine could only have been for use by one of the Bidens.
