https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/us-secret-service-unable-to-determine-suspect-in-white-house-cocaine-probe-1111855288.html
US Secret Service Reportedly Unable to Determine Suspect in White House Cocaine Probe
US Secret Service Reportedly Unable to Determine Suspect in White House Cocaine Probe
The US Secret Service (USSS) was unable to determine any suspects as part of its probe into the discovery of cocaine at the White House, US broadcaster reported on Thursday.
2023-07-13T15:17+0000
2023-07-13T15:17+0000
2023-07-13T15:27+0000
americas
us
2024 us presidential election
joe biden
hunter biden
drug abuse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111372544_0:7:2970:1678_1920x0_80_0_0_02b936dfac921db57d2f7aadce1a6186.jpg
The USSS concluded its investigation without identifying any suspect, despite looking at surveillance footage and visitor logs, the report said, citing two sources familiar with the matter. The USSS could not determine when or who left a small bag of cocaine in the West Wing, the report said. A leading theory held by investigators is that a tourist may have left the cocaine in the cubby area when asked to leave their phone there, the report said. The USSS is set to brief Congress on its investigation Thursday. US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, who has previously suffered from drug addiction, was on the White House grounds not long before the cocaine’s discovery, media reported. Former US President Donald Trump has claimed that the cocaine could only have been for use by one of the Bidens.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/why-cia-and-fbi-would-have-never-hired-joe-biden-1111641694.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/no-one-is-safe-biden-reportedly-curses-at-white-house-staffers-in-private-outbursts-1111802181.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111372544_158:0:2887:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_14adff30f8721edede32ff91d1012497.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us presedential elections, biden cocaine, hunter biden cocaine, biden crack, drug abuse biden
us presedential elections, biden cocaine, hunter biden cocaine, biden crack, drug abuse biden
US Secret Service Reportedly Unable to Determine Suspect in White House Cocaine Probe
15:17 GMT 13.07.2023 (Updated: 15:27 GMT 13.07.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Secret Service (USSS) was unable to determine any suspects as part of its probe into the discovery of cocaine at the White House, a US broadcaster reported on Thursday.
The USSS concluded its investigation without identifying
any suspect, despite looking at surveillance footage and visitor logs, the report said, citing two sources familiar with the matter.
The USSS could not determine when or who left a small bag of cocaine in the West Wing, the report said.
A leading theory held by investigators is that a tourist may have left the cocaine in the cubby area when asked to leave their phone there, the report said.
The USSS is set to brief Congress on its investigation Thursday.
US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, who has previously suffered from drug addiction
, was on the White House grounds not long before the cocaine’s discovery, media reported. Former US President Donald Trump has claimed that the cocaine could only have been for use by one of the Bidens.