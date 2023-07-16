https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/russian-air-defense-navy-repelling-drone-attack-on-sevastopol-1111902623.html

Russian Air Defense, Navy Repelling Drone Attack on Sevastopol

Russian air defense systems and naval forces are repelling an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the Russian port city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

Russian air defense systems and naval forces are repelling an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the Russian port city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.The governor emphasized that all Sevastopol emergency services are on high alert. At first, Razvozhayev said that a total of eight drones attempted to attack Sevastopol on Sunday, but later he added that another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been shot down over Manganari cape in the Russian port city in Crimea.Razvozhayev stressed that the drones caused no damage and there were no casualties. The movement of passenger ferries and boats in the Sevastopol Bay has been temporarily suspended, according to the local department of transport.

