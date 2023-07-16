https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/russian-air-defense-navy-repelling-drone-attack-on-sevastopol-1111902623.html
Russian Air Defense, Navy Repelling Drone Attack on Sevastopol
Russian Air Defense, Navy Repelling Drone Attack on Sevastopol
Russian air defense systems and naval forces are repelling an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the Russian port city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.
2023-07-16T04:34+0000
2023-07-16T04:34+0000
2023-07-16T04:46+0000
russia
sevastopol
russia
crimea
drones
uav
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104492/45/1044924597_0:87:3335:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_60e8089b882c3686ab7e929a1f6056e0.jpg
Russian air defense systems and naval forces are repelling an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the Russian port city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.The governor emphasized that all Sevastopol emergency services are on high alert. At first, Razvozhayev said that a total of eight drones attempted to attack Sevastopol on Sunday, but later he added that another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been shot down over Manganari cape in the Russian port city in Crimea.Razvozhayev stressed that the drones caused no damage and there were no casualties. The movement of passenger ferries and boats in the Sevastopol Bay has been temporarily suspended, according to the local department of transport.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/russian-air-defense-repels-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-sevastopol-1110157720.html
sevastopol
russia
crimea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104492/45/1044924597_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b9c309965f79467eaa6af60b010c3507.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, crimea, drone attack, drone attack on crimea repelled
russia, crimea, drone attack, drone attack on crimea repelled
Russian Air Defense, Navy Repelling Drone Attack on Sevastopol
04:34 GMT 16.07.2023 (Updated: 04:46 GMT 16.07.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In total, two UAVs were shot down overnight and five were suppressed by electronic warfare forces. Two surface drones were also destroyed in the outer roadstead, the Sevastopol governor said on Telegram.
Russian air defense systems and naval forces are repelling an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the Russian port city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.
"The air defense forces and the fleet are repelling an attack by enemy UAVs on Sevastopol over the sea around Cape Khersones, Sevastopol Bay and Balaklava," Razvozhayev said on Telegram in the early hours of Sunday.
The governor emphasized that all Sevastopol emergency services are on high alert.
At first, Razvozhayev said that a total of eight drones attempted to attack Sevastopol on Sunday, but later he added that another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been shot down over Manganari cape in the Russian port city in Crimea.
Razvozhayev stressed that the drones caused no damage and there were no casualties.
The movement of passenger ferries and boats in the Sevastopol Bay has been temporarily suspended, according to the local department of transport.