https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/tripping-on-funky-fungi-yellen-trolled-on-internet-after-shroom-dish-in-china-1111911979.html

Tripping on Funky Fungi? Yellen Trolled on Internet After Shroom Dish in China

Tripping on Funky Fungi? Yellen Trolled on Internet After Shroom Dish in China

US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen is reported to have dined in China on mushrooms from Yunnan said to posses psychedelic effects if not properly cooked.

2023-07-16T08:21+0000

2023-07-16T08:21+0000

2023-07-16T08:21+0000

us

janet yellen

mushrooms

china

beyond politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/10/1111911799_0:159:3075:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2e0c95f71a6ed18df0df448137b9749f.jpg

US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen is reported to have displayed some impressive chopstick skills during her recent trip to China, dining on some local wild mushrooms at a casual Beijing restaurant. The fact that Yellen's first post-flight meal involved shrooms hailing from the province of Yunnan and said to posses psychedelic effects is what ignited a social media firestorm.Chinese state media and an aide to the treasury secretary have since confirmed that during her stay Yellen tasted the local cuisine at ‘Yi Zuo Yi Wang’ (English: ‘In and Out’) – part of a Yunnan restaurant chain. While innocuous in itself, the news made the headlines after a food blogger posted about the meal involving mushrooms on Weibo, the popular Chinese micro-blogging site.Later, the restaurant also confirmed the visit on its Weibo account, saying that Janet Yellen "loved mushrooms very much," and "ordered four portions of jian shou qing (a Yunnan wild mushroom species). It was an extremely magical day.”Jian shou qing refers to mushrooms that scientists call “Lanmaoa asiatica.” Translated from Chinese the name literally means "Seeing the blue hand,” as when the shrooms are touched the resultant bruising triggers a bluish-green color.Deemed a delicasy in China, nevertheless, last year, the Botanical Society of Yunnan published an updated index of Yunnan’s poisonous mushrooms, with jian shou qing also singled out among the other funky fungy. Throughout China's Yunnan restaurants the mushrooms are properly prepared to avoid any negative effects, as per local media.Nevertheless, social media had fun toying with the idea that Janet Yellen “tripped” on magic mushrooms while in China.Comments on Twitter joked that the side dish could explain why the US Treasury Secretary made the unusual gesture of bowing to Vice Premier He Lifeng, her Chinese counterpart, several times while shaking his hand enthusiastically.Others recalled the White House West Wing cocaine scandal.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/disgusting-display-of-weakness-yellen-savaged-for-bowing-to-chinas-vice-premier-1111761572.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us secretary of the treasury, janet yellen, yellen's visit to china