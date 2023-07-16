https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/winners-and-losers-who-reached-the-second-quarter-fundraising-in-us-1111923368.html

Winners and Losers: Who Reached the Second-Quarter Fundraising in US?

As the second fundraising quarter comes to a close, a fresh perspective emerges on the state of campaigns leading up to the crucial November 2024 presidential election.

President Joe Biden's campaign for reelection has witnessed success in garnering impressive donations. In the second quarter, they collected an impressive $72 million, more than double what former President Donald Trump and other candidates raised. The campaign also has $77 million in cash, the most “amassed by a Democrat at any comparable point in history.”A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that US President Joe Biden's public approval rating remained at about 40% in early July, marking one of the lowest points during his presidency.This rating is close to the lowest levels he has seen since becoming president. Ongoing economic concerns are causing anxiety among Americans, potentially shaping their opinion of Biden's performance.Based on the survey, there was a slight decrease from his previous approval rating of 41% within the survey's margin of error of three percentage points. The highest percentage of respondents (21%) identified the economy as their top concern, followed by 15% who cited crime or corruption.The Pressing Concerns of President Biden's TermDuring President Biden's administration, a series of challenges and mishaps have emerged.The Biden administration is facing multiple challenges that have raised concerns. These include rising inflation rates and soaring national debt, with the United States now holding the highest debt in the world at $31.4 trillion. The surge in border crossings has strained resources and immigration concerns and has endangered lives, while the administration's handling of the Ukraine conflict has been criticized for its foreign policy approach.President Biden has faced scrutiny over many problems, including the Hunter Biden scandal, and occasional public gaffes have sparked debates about his leadership abilities. Additionally, the decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan has led to the rapid collapse of the Afghan government and raised questions about strategic planning and regional stability.Second-Quarter Presidential Fundraising FiguresDespite concerns about Biden's age and mental sharpness and some opposition to his reelection, the fundraising numbers present a different narrative.The Biden Victory Fund has collected $72 million in addition to $77 million in cash.Former President Trump is the top Republican in terms of fundraising, leading the primary race with $35 million and $22.5 million as cash on hand.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) raised a lot of money for his campaign, gathering $21.1, but has $12.2 in cash - the largest amount by a Republican candidate not already in office in over a decade.Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota (R) raised $11.7 million during the first three weeks of his campaign. However, he has $3.5 million cash available.Vivek Ramaswamy (R) received $2.3 million, and $9.0 million is available.A former United Nations Ambassador, Nikki Haley (R), raised $7.3 million for her campaign, but her cash balance is $9.3 million.Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (D) has raised $6.4 million, and available funds are $4.5 million.Senator Tim Scott (R. SC) garnered $6.1 million in his campaign's first 40 days but with $21 million cash.Former Vice President Mike Pence (R) raised just under $1.2 million during the first 24 days of his campaign, and by the end of June, he had $1.1 million in cash reserves.Nevertheless, other candidates who couldn’t meet the required threshold are Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) - $950,000, Marianne Williamson (D) - $921,000 with $105,000 on hand, Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) - $500,000, and Former Texas Congressman Will Hurd (R) - $274,000.

