Saudi Crown Prince, Japan’s Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Ties
Saudi Crown Prince, Japan’s Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Ties
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Jeddah, discussing bilateral relations, as well... 17.07.2023
Regional and international issues were discussed, as well as cooperation in economy, trade, investments and culture, SPA said on Sunday. In addition, the parties discussed cooperation within the framework of the Saudi plan "Vision 2030" to diversify the economy of Saudi Arabia by cutting the link to income from hydrocarbon production. After the talks, Mohammed bin Salman and Kishida held a meeting with Japanese business representatives, SPA specified. Japan and Saudi Arabia agreed to start a new strategic dialogue at the level of foreign ministers in order to expand contacts between the two countries in the field of politics, diplomacy and security, Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said after Kishida’s talks in Jeddah. The Japanese foreign ministry announced earlier this month that Kishida was going to visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar from July 16-18 to discuss a variety of issues and expand business opportunities for the country's enterprises.
Saudi Crown Prince, Japan’s Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Ties

01:38 GMT 17.07.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Jeddah, discussing bilateral relations, as well as cooperation between countries in a number of areas, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports.
Regional and international issues were discussed, as well as cooperation in economy, trade, investments and culture, SPA said on Sunday.
In addition, the parties discussed cooperation within the framework of the Saudi plan "Vision 2030" to diversify the economy of Saudi Arabia by cutting the link to income from hydrocarbon production.
After the talks, Mohammed bin Salman and Kishida held a meeting with Japanese business representatives, SPA specified.
Japan and Saudi Arabia agreed to start a new strategic dialogue at the level of foreign ministers in order to expand contacts between the two countries in the field of politics, diplomacy and security, Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said after Kishida’s talks in Jeddah.
World
Saudi Arabia, Syria Agree to Resume Economic Cooperation - State Media
13 June, 08:25 GMT
13 June, 08:25 GMT
The Japanese foreign ministry announced earlier this month that Kishida was going to visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar from July 16-18 to discuss a variety of issues and expand business opportunities for the country's enterprises.
