https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/crimean-bridge-closed-drivers-can-use-alternative-route---russian-transport-ministry-1111929852.html
Crimean Bridge Closed, Drivers Can Use Alternative Route - Russian Transport Ministry
Crimean Bridge Closed, Drivers Can Use Alternative Route - Russian Transport Ministry
The Crimean Bridge was closed following an accident but drivers can use an alternative land route, the Russian Ministry of Transport informs.
2023-07-17T03:15+0000
2023-07-17T03:15+0000
2023-07-17T03:44+0000
russia
russia
crimea
crimean bridge
sergey aksenov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107978/44/1079784436_0:99:3289:1949_1920x0_80_0_0_f4b05837d1cd373bd8898fa78efe8079.jpg
Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said on Telegram overnight that traffic was suspended on the Crimean Bridge due to an accident and urged people to avoid traveling via the Crimean Bridge. An operational headquarters was formed to coordinate the actions of all services in connection with the emergency, local authorities said. Crimea has all the necessary fuel, food and supplies.Sevastopol Governor Razvozhayev stated that petrol stock in Sevastopol is sufficient and there will be no shortage just as with food.The roadbed on the spans of the Crimean bridge has been damaged from the Crimean side, the Transport Ministry has said. The structures of the Crimean bridge spans are on their supports, the information about damage to the supports is not confirmed.
russia
crimea
crimean bridge
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107978/44/1079784436_278:0:3009:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fadd2e88d3411fdeb81bceb191a5fd01.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
crimean bridge, what happen on crimea bridge, crimean head sergey aksenov, incident on crimea bridge, recent crimea bridge events
crimean bridge, what happen on crimea bridge, crimean head sergey aksenov, incident on crimea bridge, recent crimea bridge events
Crimean Bridge Closed, Drivers Can Use Alternative Route - Russian Transport Ministry
03:15 GMT 17.07.2023 (Updated: 03:44 GMT 17.07.2023)
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Crimean Bridge was closed following an accident but drivers can use an alternative land route, the Russian Ministry of Transport informs.
Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said on Telegram overnight that traffic was suspended on the Crimean Bridge due to an accident and urged people to avoid traveling via the Crimean Bridge.
"In connection with the closure of traffic on the Crimean Bridge, drivers can travel along the land road route in new regions," the Russian transport ministry said on Monday morning.
An operational headquarters was formed to coordinate the actions of all services in connection with the emergency, local authorities said. Crimea has all the necessary fuel, food and supplies.
"On my instructions, an operational headquarters has been formed on the spot, in the Temryuksky district, to coordinate the actions of all services in connection with the emergency, as well as to organise assistance to people in traffic jams on the approaches to the bridge. We keep in touch with our colleagues from Crimea," Krasnodar region's head Veniamin Kondratyev wrote on Telegram.
Sevastopol Governor Razvozhayev stated that petrol stock in Sevastopol is sufficient and there will be no shortage just as with food.
The roadbed on the spans of the Crimean bridge has been damaged from the Crimean side, the Transport Ministry has said. The structures of the Crimean bridge spans are on their supports, the information about damage to the supports is not confirmed.