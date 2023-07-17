https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/crimean-bridge-closed-drivers-can-use-alternative-route---russian-transport-ministry-1111929852.html

Crimean Bridge Closed, Drivers Can Use Alternative Route - Russian Transport Ministry

Crimean Bridge Closed, Drivers Can Use Alternative Route - Russian Transport Ministry

The Crimean Bridge was closed following an accident but drivers can use an alternative land route, the Russian Ministry of Transport informs.

2023-07-17T03:15+0000

2023-07-17T03:15+0000

2023-07-17T03:44+0000

russia

russia

crimea

crimean bridge

sergey aksenov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107978/44/1079784436_0:99:3289:1949_1920x0_80_0_0_f4b05837d1cd373bd8898fa78efe8079.jpg

Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said on Telegram overnight that traffic was suspended on the Crimean Bridge due to an accident and urged people to avoid traveling via the Crimean Bridge. An operational headquarters was formed to coordinate the actions of all services in connection with the emergency, local authorities said. Crimea has all the necessary fuel, food and supplies.Sevastopol Governor Razvozhayev stated that petrol stock in Sevastopol is sufficient and there will be no shortage just as with food.The roadbed on the spans of the Crimean bridge has been damaged from the Crimean side, the Transport Ministry has said. The structures of the Crimean bridge spans are on their supports, the information about damage to the supports is not confirmed.

russia

crimea

crimean bridge

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

crimean bridge, what happen on crimea bridge, crimean head sergey aksenov, incident on crimea bridge, recent crimea bridge events