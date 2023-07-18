https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/russia-destroyed-fuel-infrastructure-facilities-near-nikolaev---defense-ministry-1111959397.html

Russia Retaliates for Ukrainian Terror Attack Hitting Fuel Infrastructure Facilities - MoD

Russia's forces have carried out high-precision strikes at objects in Odessa region where terrorist attacks with use of unmanned boats were being prepared by the Kiev regime, the Defense Ministry has announced.

Russia's forces have carried out high-precision strikes at objects in Odessa region where terrorist attacks with use of unmanned boats were being prepared by the Kiev regime against the Russian Federation, the Defense Ministry has announced. Places of their manufacturing were also destroyed.In retaliation for Kiev's recent terror attack, Russian forces also used naval-based weapons to wipe out fuel storage facilities in the area of Odessa and Nikolaev, with a total volume of around 70 thousand tons, that provide Ukraine's military with fuel. All the targets were hit, said the MoD, adding that fires and detonations were recorded after the strikes.Earlier on Tuesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced it had thwarted an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on Crimea using 28 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).Seventeen Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed by air defense systems, said the MoD. Eleven more drones, suppressed by electronic warfare means, crashed without reaching their target.No casualties or damages resulted from the attack, added the MoD.Earlier, Sergey Aksyonov, Crimea head, also reported on Telegram that a drone attack on Crimea’s east had been thwarted.This latest attempt by Ukraine to target objects in the peninsula with drones followed the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge on July 17 using two maritime surface drones. The roadway of the bridge linking Crimea with mainland Russia sustained damage, while the structures of the spans remained “on their supports," according to the Transport Ministry. Two adults were killed in the attack, while their daughter sustained serious injuries.Later in the day, Russia's Foreign Ministry issued a statement, condemning the attack on the Crimean Bridge by Kiev. The decision to target the critical infrastructure had been taken by Ukrainian officials, their military, and with the participation of US, and UK Special Services, the ministry added in a statement.

