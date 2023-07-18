International
Crimean Bridge Terror Attacks
Ukraine hit the Crimean Bridge with a terror attack on July 17, killing two adults and injuring a child. Previously, Ukraine attacked the Crimean Bridge on October, 8, 2022 halting all road and rail traffic.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/ukrainian-terrorist-drone-attack-targeting-crimea-thwarted---russias-mod-1111956885.html
Ukrainian Terrorist Drone Attack Targeting Crimea Thwarted - Russia’s MoD
Ukrainian Terrorist Drone Attack Targeting Crimea Thwarted - Russia's MoD
An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on Crimea using 28 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) was thwarted overnight, stated Russia’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday.
An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on Crimea using 28 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) was thwarted overnight, announced Russia's Defense Ministry on Tuesday.Seventeen Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed by air defense systems, said the MoD. Eleven more drones, suppressed by electronic warfare means, crashed without reaching their target.No casualties or damages resulted from the attack, added the MoD.Earlier, Sergey Aksyonov, Crimea head, also reported on Telegram that a drone attack on Crimea's east had been thwarted.On July 17, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that Kiev had carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge using two maritime surface drones. The roadway of the bridge sustained damage, while the structures of the spans remained "on their supports," according to the Transport Ministry. Sergei Aksyonov, the head of Crimea, announced the suspension of traffic on the Crimean Bridge due to the incident near the 145th pylon from the Krasnodar Region side. Two people crossing the bridge in their vehicle at the time of the attack died, while their teenage daughter was injured.Later in the day, Russia's Foreign Ministry issued a statement, condemning the attack on the Crimean Bridge by Kiev. The decision to target the critical infrastructure had been taken by Ukrainian officials, their military, and with the participation of US, and UK Special Services, the ministry added in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/western-sponsors-of-kiev-regime-fail-to-condemn-attack-on-crimean-bridge---envoy-to-un-1111952881.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/putin-calls-crimean-bridge-incident-terrorist-attack-promises-military-response-1111948336.html
Ukrainian Terrorist Drone Attack Targeting Crimea Thwarted - Russia’s MoD

04:55 GMT 18.07.2023 (Updated: 05:30 GMT 18.07.2023)
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The latest attempt by Ukraine to target objects in Crimea with drones comes after Monday's terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge using two maritime surface drones carried out by the Kiev regime. Two adults were killed in the attack, and a child sustained serious injuries.
An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on Crimea using 28 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) was thwarted overnight, announced Russia’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday.
Seventeen Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed by air defense systems, said the MoD. Eleven more drones, suppressed by electronic warfare means, crashed without reaching their target.
No casualties or damages resulted from the attack, added the MoD.
Earlier, Sergey Aksyonov, Crimea head, also reported on Telegram that a drone attack on Crimea’s east had been thwarted.
On July 17, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that Kiev had carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge using two maritime surface drones. The roadway of the bridge sustained damage, while the structures of the spans remained “on their supports," according to the Transport Ministry. Sergei Aksyonov, the head of Crimea, announced the suspension of traffic on the Crimean Bridge due to the incident near the 145th pylon from the Krasnodar Region side. Two people crossing the bridge in their vehicle at the time of the attack died, while their teenage daughter was injured.
Later in the day, Russia's Foreign Ministry issued a statement, condemning the attack on the Crimean Bridge by Kiev. The decision to target the critical infrastructure had been taken by Ukrainian officials, their military, and with the participation of US, and UK Special Services, the ministry added in a statement.
"Today's attack on the Crimean Bridge was committed by the Kiev regime. This regime is a terrorist one and has all the signs of an international organized criminal group," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.
