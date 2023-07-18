https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/ukrainian-terrorist-drone-attack-targeting-crimea-thwarted---russias-mod-1111956885.html

Ukrainian Terrorist Drone Attack Targeting Crimea Thwarted - Russia’s MoD

Ukrainian Terrorist Drone Attack Targeting Crimea Thwarted - Russia’s MoD

An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on Crimea using 28 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) was thwarted overnight, stated Russia’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

2023-07-18T04:55+0000

2023-07-18T04:55+0000

2023-07-18T05:30+0000

russia

crimea

crimean bridge terror attacks

maria zakharova

sergei aksyonov

ukraine

defense ministry

drone attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104492/45/1044924597_0:87:3335:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_60e8089b882c3686ab7e929a1f6056e0.jpg

An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on Crimea using 28 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) was thwarted overnight, announced Russia’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday.Seventeen Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed by air defense systems, said the MoD. Eleven more drones, suppressed by electronic warfare means, crashed without reaching their target.No casualties or damages resulted from the attack, added the MoD.Earlier, Sergey Aksyonov, Crimea head, also reported on Telegram that a drone attack on Crimea’s east had been thwarted.On July 17, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that Kiev had carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge using two maritime surface drones. The roadway of the bridge sustained damage, while the structures of the spans remained “on their supports," according to the Transport Ministry. Sergei Aksyonov, the head of Crimea, announced the suspension of traffic on the Crimean Bridge due to the incident near the 145th pylon from the Krasnodar Region side. Two people crossing the bridge in their vehicle at the time of the attack died, while their teenage daughter was injured.Later in the day, Russia's Foreign Ministry issued a statement, condemning the attack on the Crimean Bridge by Kiev. The decision to target the critical infrastructure had been taken by Ukrainian officials, their military, and with the participation of US, and UK Special Services, the ministry added in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/western-sponsors-of-kiev-regime-fail-to-condemn-attack-on-crimean-bridge---envoy-to-un-1111952881.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/putin-calls-crimean-bridge-incident-terrorist-attack-promises-military-response-1111948336.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

drone attack on crimea, crimean bridge attack, kiev attack on crimea,