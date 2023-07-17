International
Crimean Bridge Terror Attacks
Ukraine hit the Crimean Bridge with a terror attack on July 17, killing two adults and injuring a child. Previously, Ukraine attacked the Crimean Bridge on October, 8, 2022 halting all road and rail traffic.
Putin Calls Crimean Bridge Incident Terrorist Attack, Promises Military Response
Putin Calls Crimean Bridge Incident Terrorist Attack, Promises Military Response
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a terrorist attack was committed on the Crimean Bridge on Monday which left a child orphaned.
"Last night, another terrorist act was committed on the bridge. Civilians were killed. A child was wounded and left without parents. The family was traveling to the Crimea from the Belgorod Region,” Putin said during a meeting on Crimean Bridge attack, adding that he expects to see suggestions on how to increase security in the area since the facility suffered its second terrorist attack. The President also instructed Russia’s Investigative Committee and the Federal Security Service “to find out in detail” what happened. Putin also said that “the main thing” is that bridge’s piers were not damaged in the terrorist attack.On Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge using two surface drones. The road part of the bridge was damaged, two adults were killed, and one child was injured.
Putin Calls Crimean Bridge Incident Terrorist Attack, Promises Military Response

17:24 GMT 17.07.2023 (Updated: 17:31 GMT 17.07.2023)
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a terrorist attack was committed on the Crimean Bridge on Monday which left a child orphaned.
"Last night, another terrorist act was committed on the bridge. Civilians were killed. A child was wounded and left without parents. The family was traveling to the Crimea from the Belgorod Region,” Putin said during a meeting on Crimean Bridge attack, adding that he expects to see suggestions on how to increase security in the area since the facility suffered its second terrorist attack.
The President also instructed Russia’s Investigative Committee and the Federal Security Service “to find out in detail” what happened.
Putin also said that “the main thing” is that bridge’s piers were not damaged in the terrorist attack.
"This crime is senseless, from a military point of view, has no significance, since the Crimean Bridge has not been used for military transportation for a long time," the President added.
On Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge using two surface drones. The road part of the bridge was damaged, two adults were killed, and one child was injured.
The Crimean Bridge following a terror attack on July 17, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2023
