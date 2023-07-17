https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/putin-calls-crimean-bridge-incident-terrorist-attack-promises-military-response-1111948336.html
Putin Calls Crimean Bridge Incident Terrorist Attack, Promises Military Response
Putin Calls Crimean Bridge Incident Terrorist Attack, Promises Military Response
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a terrorist attack was committed on the Crimean Bridge on Monday which left a child orphaned.
2023-07-17T17:24+0000
2023-07-17T17:24+0000
2023-07-17T17:31+0000
crimean bridge
vladimir putin
terrorist attack
crimean bridge terror attacks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0d/1111116063_0:0:2968:1669_1920x0_80_0_0_3c54aab9add1e3b8bbb555c5671da7eb.jpg
"Last night, another terrorist act was committed on the bridge. Civilians were killed. A child was wounded and left without parents. The family was traveling to the Crimea from the Belgorod Region,” Putin said during a meeting on Crimean Bridge attack, adding that he expects to see suggestions on how to increase security in the area since the facility suffered its second terrorist attack. The President also instructed Russia’s Investigative Committee and the Federal Security Service “to find out in detail” what happened. Putin also said that “the main thing” is that bridge’s piers were not damaged in the terrorist attack.On Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge using two surface drones. The road part of the bridge was damaged, two adults were killed, and one child was injured.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/ukraines-terror-attack-on-crimean-bridge-whats-known-so-far--1111932977.html
crimean bridge
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0d/1111116063_49:0:2780:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a2ba712e212051285ec6f0220c7d06dd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian terrorist attack on the crimean bridge, vladimir putin' statement on the terror attack, military response to ukrainian terror
ukrainian terrorist attack on the crimean bridge, vladimir putin' statement on the terror attack, military response to ukrainian terror
Putin Calls Crimean Bridge Incident Terrorist Attack, Promises Military Response
17:24 GMT 17.07.2023 (Updated: 17:31 GMT 17.07.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a terrorist attack was committed on the Crimean Bridge on Monday which left a child orphaned.
"Last night, another terrorist act was committed on the bridge. Civilians were killed. A child was wounded and left without parents. The family was traveling to the Crimea from the Belgorod Region,” Putin said during a meeting on Crimean Bridge attack, adding that he expects to see suggestions on how to increase security in the area since the facility suffered its second terrorist attack.
The President also instructed Russia’s Investigative Committee and the Federal Security Service “to find out in detail
” what happened.
Putin also said that “the main thing” is that bridge’s piers were not damaged in the terrorist attack.
"This crime is senseless, from a military point of view, has no significance, since the Crimean Bridge has not been used for military transportation for a long time," the President added.
On Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge using two surface drones. The road part of the bridge was damaged, two adults were killed, and one child was injured.