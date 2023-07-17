https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/putin-calls-crimean-bridge-incident-terrorist-attack-promises-military-response-1111948336.html

Putin Calls Crimean Bridge Incident Terrorist Attack, Promises Military Response

Putin Calls Crimean Bridge Incident Terrorist Attack, Promises Military Response

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a terrorist attack was committed on the Crimean Bridge on Monday which left a child orphaned.

"Last night, another terrorist act was committed on the bridge. Civilians were killed. A child was wounded and left without parents. The family was traveling to the Crimea from the Belgorod Region,” Putin said during a meeting on Crimean Bridge attack, adding that he expects to see suggestions on how to increase security in the area since the facility suffered its second terrorist attack. The President also instructed Russia’s Investigative Committee and the Federal Security Service “to find out in detail” what happened. Putin also said that “the main thing” is that bridge’s piers were not damaged in the terrorist attack.On Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge using two surface drones. The road part of the bridge was damaged, two adults were killed, and one child was injured.

