US Sends Troops to Canada to Fight Unstoppable 'Gigafire' - Videos

Tens of millions of Americans are bracing themselves for another round of smoky days thanks to an unprecedented wildfire outbreak across Canada

On Tuesday, nearly 70 million people in a vast stretch of territory across 32 US states from Montana to Maine and Georgia were under some kind of warning about air quality thanks to fine particulate matter in the air, which has worsened since winds changed over the weekend.By Monday night, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was recording some of the worst air quality in the country in Midwest cities like Billings, Montana, and For Wayne, Indiana, and Cleveland, Ohio, where the agency issued "red" air quality alerts indicating unhealthy air for everyone, not just the most vulnerable.The smoke is being blown south and east from more than 900 wildfires raging across Canada, which have together consumed more than 25 million acres of land - an area nearly the size of the US state of Ohio.“The total area burned now exceeds any year on record since we started measuring and keeping accurate records,” he said.Most of the fires are concentrated in northern Quebec, northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and the southern Northwest Territories, according to government maps.The region has been struck by its worst-ever heat, with the thermometer in the Northwest Territories reacting 100 degrees Fahrenheit near the Arctic Circle on Saturday. According to experts, it is the hottest temperature ever recorded north of 65 degrees latitude in the Western Hemisphere.According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center, some 580 of those fires are “out of control.” Ottawa has sought international help taming the blazes, with fire crews coming from the US, South Korea, South Africa, Portugal and several other countries.However, the hot, dry summer has created conditions in which taming the fires is nearly impossible, forcing firefighting teams to concentrate on delaying tactics to give residents time to escape the flames.The smoke has come to the northern US just as a heat wave is baking the country’s central and southern regions in near-deadly heat. A “heat dome” of stagnant high pressure has brought record highs to infamously hot locales such as Death Valley, California, which reached 128 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday and Las Vegas, Nevada, which reached 117 Fahrenheit that same day.The lengthy heat and humidity has helped heat the Gulf of Mexico up to near-jacuzzi temperatures, which meteorologists have warned could easily become fertile fuel for hurricanes passing overhead. Fortunately, the US National Hurricane Center is only tracking one tropical disturbance at the moment: Tropical Storm Don, located in the mid-Atlantic Ocean west of the Azores.Worldwide, record-high temperatures have been shattered, and the planet recently experienced its hottest days in the last 120,000 years.

