Record-Breaking Heat Wave Grips US Phoenix for 19th Straight Day

The heat wave in Phoenix stands out even amidst sweltering temperatures experienced worldwide, as it reached a staggering 117 degrees Fahrenheit (47.2 degrees Celsius) by mid-afternoon.

Phoenix, Arizona, is in the grips of a dangerous heat wave, as scorching temperatures soared to at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) for the 19th consecutive day. This record-breaking streak has turned the vibrant city into a ghost town, with residents seeking refuge in air-conditioned spaces.Scientists attribute the unprecedented heat to a combination of human-caused climate change effects and the formation of a new El Niño, factors of which are shattering heat records globally. Phoenix set a new record among major US cities, with no other city in the top 25 most populous experiencing such an extended period of 110-degree days or 90-degree nights. While some less populous areas like Death Valley and Needles in California, as well as Casa Grande in Arizona, have experienced longer heat streaks, Phoenix stands out as a major city enduring the relentless heat. The city last recorded a temperature below 110 degrees Fahrenheit on June 29, with the current 19-day streak surpassing the previous record set in 1974.The absence of nighttime cooling poses significant risks to those without access to air conditioning, as the body requires a respite from the extreme temperatures to function properly.The heat wave's impact goes beyond the discomfort of high temperatures. Dog parks emptied out in the morning, and outdoor events, including concerts, were canceled to safeguard performers and attendees.The effects of the heat wave are particularly challenging for vulnerable populations, such as the homeless. Lori Miccichi, a homeless individual, expressed the need to seek shade to cope with the extreme heat, highlighting the dire conditions faced by those living on the streets.While approximately 200 cooling and hydration centers have been set up in the Phoenix metro area, most of them close between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time due to staffing and funding limitations.The scorching temperatures in Phoenix are not an isolated occurrence but part of a broader global trend. The US alone has witnessed the breaking of over 860 heat records in the past week, according to NOAA. Italy, France, Spain, and parts of China also reported record-breaking heat, including Rome, which reached an all-time high of 109 degrees Fahrenheit (42.9 degrees Celsius).Health officials are concerned about the potential health consequences of the prolonged heat wave. Deaths and illnesses related to the extreme temperatures are expected to increase significantly. David Hondula, the chief heat officer for the city of Phoenix, emphasized the gravity of the situation, expressing the goal of minimizing the impact on public health.Residents are taking precautions to mitigate the effects of the heat wave. Workers, like Joseph Garcia and Roy Galindo, who trim shrubs for the Phoenix City Parks and Recreation department, adjust their work schedules to avoid the hottest times of the day.However, not everyone is able to escape the scorching temperatures, and instances of heat-related illnesses have been observed among professional athletes and hikers.

