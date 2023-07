https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/uk-planning-to-replace-existing-nuclear-warheads-1111982191.html

UK Planning to Replace Existing Nuclear Warheads

UK Planning to Replace Existing Nuclear Warheads

The United Kingdom plans to commission new Dreadnought Class submarines in the early 2030s to replace obsolete Vanguard Class submarines, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that the country will also replace its nuclear warheads to maintain an "effective deterrent."

2023-07-19T07:22+0000

2023-07-19T07:22+0000

2023-07-19T07:22+0000

military

united kingdom (uk)

defense ministry

submarine

british army

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105297/69/1052976984_0:173:1200:848_1920x0_80_0_0_d2f67c8789dda0f6a88ae126df64cb05.jpg

"We have therefore committed to a one-in-two-generations programme of modernisation of our nuclear forces, underpinned by long-term investment. In 2016, Parliament voted to renew our nuclear deterrent and replace the Vanguard Class submarines with four new Dreadnought Class submarines. The programme remains on track for the First of Class to enter service in the early 2030s. To ensure we maintain an effective deterrent throughout the commission of the Dreadnought Class, we will also replace our existing nuclear warhead," the Defence Command Paper 2023 read. The document added that both submarines and new warheads are being designed and manufactured in the UK.Experts stress that engagement in Ukrainian crisis has seriously wore down UK military resources and now London faces the necessity to restore the munitions and equipment it generously contributed to Kiev. Resupply of arms will demand serious financial expenditures and take years.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/uk-attempts-defense-makeover-amid-lack-of-ammo-1111967731.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk army, wanguard submarines, uk deterrence, uk nuclear-capable submarines, uk dreadnought