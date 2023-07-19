https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/ukraine-loses-over-340-military-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day-1111988595.html
Ukraine Loses Over 340 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day
Ukraine Loses Over 340 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day
Ukraine has lost more than 340 troops and 15 items of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2023-07-19T11:38+0000
2023-07-19T11:38+0000
2023-07-19T11:38+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
donetsk
us arms for ukraine
russian armed forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/13/1111988401_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3d188e92ad56058c9d511d34b32a705f.jpg
Russian troops have repelled 25 attacks by Ukrainian military in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the ministry said in a statement. "Over the past day, more than 340 Ukrainian military, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, a German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mounts, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, and two D-30 howitzers have been destroyed," the statement read. Ukraine also lost more than 170 military in the Zaporozhye direction and up to 100 military in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry said, adding that four attacks were repulsed in the Krasny Liman direction.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/up-to-20-of-kievs-weapons-destroyed-or-damaged-in-first-2-weeks-of-offensive-1111898445.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/ukraines-counteroffensive-fails-in-all-directions---shoigu-1111636724.html
ukraine
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/13/1111988401_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f1639cbe9986e39ff909b371b561380b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive, russian army
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive, russian army
Ukraine Loses Over 340 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 340 troops and 15 items of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Russian troops have repelled 25 attacks by Ukrainian military in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the ministry said in a statement.
"Over the past day, more than 340 Ukrainian military, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, a German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mounts, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, and two D-30 howitzers have been destroyed," the statement read.
Ukraine also lost more than 170 military in the Zaporozhye direction and up to 100 military in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry said, adding that four attacks were repulsed in the Krasny Liman direction.