Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 340 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day
Ukraine has lost more than 340 troops and 15 items of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Russian troops have repelled 25 attacks by Ukrainian military in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the ministry said in a statement. "Over the past day, more than 340 Ukrainian military, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, a German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mounts, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, and two D-30 howitzers have been destroyed," the statement read. Ukraine also lost more than 170 military in the Zaporozhye direction and up to 100 military in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry said, adding that four attacks were repulsed in the Krasny Liman direction.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 340 troops and 15 items of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Russian troops have repelled 25 attacks by Ukrainian military in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the ministry said in a statement.
"Over the past day, more than 340 Ukrainian military, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, a German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mounts, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, and two D-30 howitzers have been destroyed," the statement read.
Ukraine also lost more than 170 military in the Zaporozhye direction and up to 100 military in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry said, adding that four attacks were repulsed in the Krasny Liman direction.
