https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/ukraine-loses-over-340-military-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day-1111988595.html

Ukraine Loses Over 340 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day

Ukraine Loses Over 340 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day

Ukraine has lost more than 340 troops and 15 items of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2023-07-19T11:38+0000

2023-07-19T11:38+0000

2023-07-19T11:38+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukraine

donetsk

us arms for ukraine

russian armed forces

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/13/1111988401_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3d188e92ad56058c9d511d34b32a705f.jpg

Russian troops have repelled 25 attacks by Ukrainian military in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the ministry said in a statement. "Over the past day, more than 340 Ukrainian military, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, a German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mounts, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, and two D-30 howitzers have been destroyed," the statement read. Ukraine also lost more than 170 military in the Zaporozhye direction and up to 100 military in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry said, adding that four attacks were repulsed in the Krasny Liman direction.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/up-to-20-of-kievs-weapons-destroyed-or-damaged-in-first-2-weeks-of-offensive-1111898445.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/ukraines-counteroffensive-fails-in-all-directions---shoigu-1111636724.html

ukraine

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive, russian army