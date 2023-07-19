https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/watch-russian-armed-forces-destroy-ukrainian-command-post-and-two-howitzers-1111987815.html

Watch Russian Armed Forces Destroy Ukrainian Command Post and Two Howitzers

Watch Russian Armed Forces Destroy Ukrainian Command Post and Two Howitzers

The Russian Armed Forces military air assault brigade hit seven objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in two days in the zone of the special military operation, including a command post and two howitzers.

2023-07-19T13:26+0000

2023-07-19T13:26+0000

2023-07-19T13:26+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian armed forces

ukrainian crisis

russia

russian airborne forces

lancet

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/13/1111985129_30:0:1655:914_1920x0_80_0_0_f246b9dc28bd41326ac458728cec75e0.png

A clip published by the Defense Ministry shows Russian loitering munition wiping out Ukrainian positions in the Artemovsk (Bahmut) area. The Lancet kamikaze drones have proved their efficiency during the special military operation due to their high precision and low cost compared to average cruise missiles and UAV.Despite the media hype, the counteroffensive launched by Kiev early in June has turned out to be a failure. All Ukrainian generals have achieved so far is high losses in troops and expensive Western military equipment.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

The Russian Armed Forces military air assault brigade hit seven objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in two days in the zone of the special military op, including a command post and two howitzers The Russian Armed Forces military air assault brigade hit seven objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in two days in the zone of the special military op, including a command post and two howitzers 2023-07-19T13:26+0000 true PT0M45S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian ministry of defense, loitering munition, lancet, kamikaze drones, artyomovsk area, russian airborne forces