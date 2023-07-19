International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Chairs Meeting of Non-Profit Organization's Supervisory Board
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Armed Forces Destroy Ukrainian Command Post and Two Howitzers
Watch Russian Armed Forces Destroy Ukrainian Command Post and Two Howitzers
The Russian Armed Forces military air assault brigade hit seven objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in two days in the zone of the special military operation, including a command post and two howitzers.
A clip published by the Defense Ministry shows Russian loitering munition wiping out Ukrainian positions in the Artemovsk (Bahmut) area. The Lancet kamikaze drones have proved their efficiency during the special military operation due to their high precision and low cost compared to average cruise missiles and UAV.Despite the media hype, the counteroffensive launched by Kiev early in June has turned out to be a failure. All Ukrainian generals have achieved so far is high losses in troops and expensive Western military equipment.
The Russian Armed Forces military air assault brigade hit seven objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in two days in the zone of the special military op, including a command post and two howitzers
The Russian Armed Forces military air assault brigade hit seven objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in two days in the zone of the special military op, including a command post and two howitzers
Watch Russian Armed Forces Destroy Ukrainian Command Post and Two Howitzers

13:26 GMT 19.07.2023
© Sputnik
The Russian Airborne Forces hit seven objects with the help of kamikaze drones in the course of the special operation.
A clip published by the Defense Ministry shows Russian loitering munition wiping out Ukrainian positions in the Artemovsk (Bahmut) area.
The Lancet kamikaze drones have proved their efficiency during the special military operation due to their high precision and low cost compared to average cruise missiles and UAV.
Despite the media hype, the counteroffensive launched by Kiev early in June has turned out to be a failure. All Ukrainian generals have achieved so far is high losses in troops and expensive Western military equipment.
