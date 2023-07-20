https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/china-launches-4-tianmu-1-meteorological-satellites-into-orbit-1112006545.html

China Launches 4 Tianmu-1 Meteorological Satellites Into Orbit

China successfully launched four Tianmu-1 meteorological satellites into Earth orbit on Thursday using a Kuaizhou-1A solid-fuel carrier rocket, the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) said.

The launch took place from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center located in China's northwestern Gansu Province at 11:20 a.m. local time (03:20 GMT). The carrier launched Tianmu-1-07, Tianmu-1-08, Tianmu-1-09 and Tianmu-1-10 satellites, the CASIC specified, adding that they would be used mainly to provide meteorological data for commercial use. Earlier this year, in January, the first two Tianmu-1 satellites were launched into the orbit. Four more were orbited in March. It was the 21st launch of Kuaizhou-1A rockets, with the first one carried out in January 2017. This type of spacecraft is designed mainly for commercial launches.

