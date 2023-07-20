https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/two-thirds-of-americans-dont-support-supply-of-cluster-munitions-to-ukraine---poll-1112007114.html

Two-Thirds of Americans Don't Support Supply of Cluster Munitions to Ukraine - Poll

Two-thirds of Americans do not support sending cluster munitions to Ukraine, according to a joint poll conducted by The Economist and YouGov.

According to the survey, 42% of respondents oppose such a move, while only 33% support it. In addition, about half of respondents would like the United States to either maintain the same level of assistance to Kiev (29%) or increase it (23%). On the other hand, one-third of respondents said that the level of assistance to Ukraine should be reduced.The poll found that Americans are more skeptical than in the past about the "good idea" of potential NATO membership for Ukraine; 42% of respondents supported such a prospect, which is 10% less than in April.The survey was conducted on July 15-18 among a random sample of 1,500 US adults using interview-based methods, with a margin of error not exceeding 3 percentage points.Earlier in July, Washington unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions, claiming they will provide useful battlefield capabilities. Yet these weapons are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries, excluding the US and Ukraine. Russian officials stressed that US actually admitted committing a war crime by supplying Kiev with this type of ammo.

