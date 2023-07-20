International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/two-thirds-of-americans-dont-support-supply-of-cluster-munitions-to-ukraine---poll-1112007114.html
Two-Thirds of Americans Don't Support Supply of Cluster Munitions to Ukraine - Poll
Two-Thirds of Americans Don't Support Supply of Cluster Munitions to Ukraine - Poll
Two-thirds of Americans do not support sending cluster munitions to Ukraine, according to a joint poll conducted by The Economist and YouGov.
2023-07-20T14:15+0000
2023-07-20T14:32+0000
americas
americans
ukraine
kiev
yougov
nato
the economist
survey
us military aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/08/1111755377_0:184:2989:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_2a555fb68f7272f86083b802f4f70da5.jpg
According to the survey, 42% of respondents oppose such a move, while only 33% support it. In addition, about half of respondents would like the United States to either maintain the same level of assistance to Kiev (29%) or increase it (23%). On the other hand, one-third of respondents said that the level of assistance to Ukraine should be reduced.The poll found that Americans are more skeptical than in the past about the "good idea" of potential NATO membership for Ukraine; 42% of respondents supported such a prospect, which is 10% less than in April.The survey was conducted on July 15-18 among a random sample of 1,500 US adults using interview-based methods, with a margin of error not exceeding 3 percentage points.Earlier in July, Washington unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions, claiming they will provide useful battlefield capabilities. Yet these weapons are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries, excluding the US and Ukraine. Russian officials stressed that US actually admitted committing a war crime by supplying Kiev with this type of ammo.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/ukraine-civilians-children-will-die-for-years-from-us-cluster-bombs---peace-activist-1111958202.html
americas
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/08/1111755377_129:0:2858:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_335566461c41a83f02da3d7432936b9f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the economist, yougov, survey, us military aid to ukraine, cluster munitions to ukraine, cluster munitions for ukraine, how much us spends on ukraine, what us send to ukraine
the economist, yougov, survey, us military aid to ukraine, cluster munitions to ukraine, cluster munitions for ukraine, how much us spends on ukraine, what us send to ukraine

Two-Thirds of Americans Don't Support Supply of Cluster Munitions to Ukraine - Poll

14:15 GMT 20.07.2023 (Updated: 14:32 GMT 20.07.2023)
© AP Photo / SVEN KAESTNERA bomblet of cluster munition for Tornado jets
A bomblet of cluster munition for Tornado jets - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2023
© AP Photo / SVEN KAESTNER
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Two-thirds of Americans do not support sending cluster munitions to Ukraine, according to a joint poll conducted by The Economist and YouGov.
According to the survey, 42% of respondents oppose such a move, while only 33% support it. In addition, about half of respondents would like the United States to either maintain the same level of assistance to Kiev (29%) or increase it (23%). On the other hand, one-third of respondents said that the level of assistance to Ukraine should be reduced.
The poll found that Americans are more skeptical than in the past about the "good idea" of potential NATO membership for Ukraine; 42% of respondents supported such a prospect, which is 10% less than in April.
A cluster bomb - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Civilians, Kids to Face Future Death from US Cluster Bombs, Warns Activist
18 July, 06:17 GMT
The survey was conducted on July 15-18 among a random sample of 1,500 US adults using interview-based methods, with a margin of error not exceeding 3 percentage points.
Earlier in July, Washington unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions, claiming they will provide useful battlefield capabilities.
Yet these weapons are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries, excluding the US and Ukraine. Russian officials stressed that US actually admitted committing a war crime by supplying Kiev with this type of ammo.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала