US Scrambles to Ramp Up Munitions Production After Biden's 'Low On Ammo' Slip

US Scrambles to Ramp Up Munitions Production After Biden's 'Low On Ammo' Slip

The Biden administration is scrambling to boost production of munitions as stocks dwindle due to vast amounts being funneled to Ukraine, revealed John Kirby.

The Biden administration is looking to boost munitions production as stocks dwindle due to vast amounts being funneled to Ukraine.Referencing the recent decision by Washington to provide the Ukraine authorities with cluster bombs, he added:Kirby conceded that the process was a multifaceted one and would involve “hiring more workers, retooling… adding capacity in factories… and manufacturing capabilities.”“We're serious about doing that for some period of time," Kirby said.'Low on Ammo'The remarks came in the wake of backlash triggered by President Joe Biden's remarks in an interview for US media. The 80-year-old Democratic POTUS was skewered on the internet after he let slip that the United States is “running low on ammo.” Before heading off to attend the NATO summit in Lithuania, the Democratic POTUS doubled down on the importance of transferring lethal cluster munitions to Ukraine, saying:Many at the time commented on social media that the president had said the “quiet part out loud."As for the cluster munitions glibly referred to by Kirby as a "bridging solution" before production is ramped up, the Pentagon’s Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims II told a briefing recently that Ukraine had already received the weapons from the United States, as well as other countries.The 46th president added that he had consulted with Washington's allies and partners about his decision on cluster bombs, and that they understood the reason for the move. The announcement followed reports that the US defense industrial base was struggling to replenish tens of billions of dollars in weapons sent to the Kiev regime in its proxy war against Russia.The United States does not plan to restore its own stockpile of cluster munitions to replace those handed over to Ukraine, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the US decided to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine because the Western-fueled proxy war against Russia is running low on ammo.The Russian leader recalled that Washington previously referred to the use of cluster bombs as a "crime." Moscow reserves the right to respond accordingly in case of cluster munitions use against the country, Putin emphasized.

