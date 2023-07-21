https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/criminals-stole-some-western-weapons-supplied-to-ukraine-in-2022--pentagon-report--1112026087.html

Criminals Stole Some Western Weapons Supplied to Ukraine in 2022 – Pentagon Report

Russia’s US envoy Anatoly Antonov earlier expressed concern over the possibility of a part of US military aid to Ukraine ending up on the black market.

Some of the Western-provided weapons and equipment intended for Ukrainian troops was stolen by arms traffickers, criminals, and volunteer fighters before being recovered last year, a US military news outlet that obtained a Pentagon report has claimed.The outlet singled out the Pentagon inspector general (IG) report, which was gained through a Freedom of Information Act request and which examined the period between February 2022 and September 2022.The report, titled “DoD [US Department of Defense]’s Accountability of Equipment Provided to Ukraine,” showed that American military forces had failed to monitor where much of the military equipment being sent into Ukraine was ending up, suggesting that some gear had fallen into the hands of criminal groups.According to the document, the US Office of Defense Cooperation (ODC) in Kiev “was unable to conduct required [end-use monitoring] of military equipment that the United States provided to Ukraine in FY 2022.”The document argued that after the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, the Pentagon’s ability to track and monitor all of the US military equipment delivered to Kiev, as required by law under the Arms Export Control Act, faced “challenges” due to the limited American presence in Ukraine.The report does not specify whether the weapons and equipment that were stolen were American, some examples are outlined in a highly redacted section of the document that deals with Ukrainian tracking of US-provided arms, according to the US media outlet.in late April, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh told Russian media that the West knows the weapons they deliver to Ukraine are being sold on the black market, something that he said mainstream media has tried to hush up.The Pulitzer Prize-winner added that “very early, Poland, Romania, [and] other countries on the border were being flooded with weapons” that Western countries had been shipping to Ukraine.Russia's Concerns Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov earlier told reporters that Moscow has “serious concerns” that part of the US military supplies sent to Ukraine would end up on the black market.He was echoed by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, who said that part of the weapons supplied by the West to Ukraine are already spreading across the Middle East region.The US and its allies ramped up their arms supplies to Kiev shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly warned that the West’s military assistance to Kiev would prolong the Ukraine conflict and make Western countries direct parties to the standoff, thereby confirming accusations that NATO is waging a proxy war against Moscow.

