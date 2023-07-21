International
Putin: There are No Results of Ukrainian Counteroffensive
Kremlin Dubs Kiev Regime Unpredictable, Warns About Dangers of Black Sea Navigation
Kremlin Dubs Kiev Regime Unpredictable, Warns About Dangers of Black Sea Navigation
Ukraine's statement that it will now consider ships crossing the Black Sea to Russian ports as carrying military cargo is dangerous, as Kiev behaves unpredictably, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
On Thursday, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced that navigation in the northeastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch Strait is prohibited as dangerous, adding that Kiev can consider ships sailing in the Black Sea in the direction of the seaports of Russia as carrying military cargo with "corresponding risks" starting July 21. "Unpredictable actions and, moreover, the involvement of the Kiev regime in terrorist attacks, of course, potentially creates a threat in this area, because the Kiev regime is absolutely unpredictable," Peskov told a briefing.Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry also warned that it will regard all ships in the Black Sea that are sailing to Ukrainian ports as potential carriers of military cargoes starting July 20, adding that the countries under whose flags the vessels are sailing will be considered involved in the conflict on Kiev’s side.The announcement came after the UN-mediated Black Sea grain deal expired as Russia refused to extend its participation in the agreement and withdrew guarantees for safe navigation in the area, citing the UN's failure to facilitate Russia's grain and fertilizer exports under the deal.
black sea
Kremlin Dubs Kiev Regime Unpredictable, Warns About Dangers of Black Sea Navigation

10:11 GMT 21.07.2023 (Updated: 10:25 GMT 21.07.2023)
The first commercial vessel that left Ukraine under the Black Sea grain deal was inspected in Istanbul on Wednesday and cleared to proceed to Lebanon, the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) said
The first commercial vessel that left Ukraine under the Black Sea grain deal was inspected in Istanbul on Wednesday and cleared to proceed to Lebanon, the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) said - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2023
© Sputnik / Maksim Durnev
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's statement that it will now consider ships crossing the Black Sea to Russian ports as carrying military cargo is dangerous, as Kiev behaves unpredictably, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
On Thursday, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced that navigation in the northeastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch Strait is prohibited as dangerous, adding that Kiev can consider ships sailing in the Black Sea in the direction of the seaports of Russia as carrying military cargo with "corresponding risks" starting July 21.
"Unpredictable actions and, moreover, the involvement of the Kiev regime in terrorist attacks, of course, potentially creates a threat in this area, because the Kiev regime is absolutely unpredictable," Peskov told a briefing.
Explosion of mine in the sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Black Sea Fleet Issues Warning Over Ukrainian Mine in Black Sea
14 July, 13:47 GMT
Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry also warned that it will regard all ships in the Black Sea that are sailing to Ukrainian ports as potential carriers of military cargoes starting July 20, adding that the countries under whose flags the vessels are sailing will be considered involved in the conflict on Kiev’s side.
The announcement came after the UN-mediated Black Sea grain deal expired as Russia refused to extend its participation in the agreement and withdrew guarantees for safe navigation in the area, citing the UN's failure to facilitate Russia's grain and fertilizer exports under the deal.
