https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/kremlin-dubs-kiev-regime-unpredictable-warns-about-dangers-of-black-sea-navigation-1112029808.html
Kremlin Dubs Kiev Regime Unpredictable, Warns About Dangers of Black Sea Navigation
Kremlin Dubs Kiev Regime Unpredictable, Warns About Dangers of Black Sea Navigation
Ukraine's statement that it will now consider ships crossing the Black Sea to Russian ports as carrying military cargo is dangerous, as Kiev behaves unpredictably, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
2023-07-21T10:11+0000
2023-07-21T10:11+0000
2023-07-21T10:25+0000
russia
kremlin
black sea
ukrainian defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098077900_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_a97b7be7a1e217a4b2be12d1c6af1c0d.jpg
On Thursday, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced that navigation in the northeastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch Strait is prohibited as dangerous, adding that Kiev can consider ships sailing in the Black Sea in the direction of the seaports of Russia as carrying military cargo with "corresponding risks" starting July 21. "Unpredictable actions and, moreover, the involvement of the Kiev regime in terrorist attacks, of course, potentially creates a threat in this area, because the Kiev regime is absolutely unpredictable," Peskov told a briefing.Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry also warned that it will regard all ships in the Black Sea that are sailing to Ukrainian ports as potential carriers of military cargoes starting July 20, adding that the countries under whose flags the vessels are sailing will be considered involved in the conflict on Kiev’s side.The announcement came after the UN-mediated Black Sea grain deal expired as Russia refused to extend its participation in the agreement and withdrew guarantees for safe navigation in the area, citing the UN's failure to facilitate Russia's grain and fertilizer exports under the deal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/russian-black-sea-fleet-issues-warning-over-ukrainian-mine-in-black-sea-1111872786.html
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098077900_0:0:960:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b15e26022cd3831fc5bdf0aefddc41fd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crimes, kiev regime, ukraine attacks ships, ukraine attack black sea
ukrainian crimes, kiev regime, ukraine attacks ships, ukraine attack black sea
Kremlin Dubs Kiev Regime Unpredictable, Warns About Dangers of Black Sea Navigation
10:11 GMT 21.07.2023 (Updated: 10:25 GMT 21.07.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's statement that it will now consider ships crossing the Black Sea to Russian ports as carrying military cargo is dangerous, as Kiev behaves unpredictably, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
On Thursday, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced that navigation in the northeastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch Strait is prohibited as dangerous, adding that Kiev can consider ships sailing in the Black Sea in the direction of the seaports of Russia as carrying military cargo with "corresponding risks"
starting July 21.
"Unpredictable actions and, moreover, the involvement of the Kiev regime in terrorist attacks, of course, potentially creates a threat in this area
, because the Kiev regime is absolutely unpredictable," Peskov told a briefing.
Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry also warned that it will regard all ships in the Black Sea that are sailing to Ukrainian ports as potential carriers of military cargoes starting July 20, adding that the countries under whose flags the vessels are sailing will be considered involved in the conflict on Kiev’s side.
The announcement came after the UN-mediated Black Sea grain deal
expired as Russia refused to extend its participation in the agreement and withdrew guarantees for safe navigation in the area, citing the UN's failure to facilitate Russia's grain and fertilizer exports under the deal.