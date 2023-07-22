https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/japan-doesnt-want-to-fight-for-taiwan-and-neither-do-other-us-allies-1112066099.html

Japan Doesn't Want to Fight for Taiwan and Neither Do Other US Allies

Despite Japan bolstering its military capabilities under the nation's new Defense Buildup Program, it appears to have zero appetite to engage in direct confrontation with China over Taiwan, Western media and think tanks say.

US military facilities in Okinawa, Japan, might play a central role in any Taiwan crisis, according to the Western press. Moreover, American military analysts have almost unanimously agreed that Japan is "the most likely US ally to contribute troops" in a potential US conflict with China over the island.Back in October 2021, War on the Rocks, a US online media outlet, quoted a Japanese poll which appeared to indicate that 74% of respondents would support their government's military engagement in the Taiwan Strait against China. The report further speculated about the possibilities of circumventing the country's Constitution, which limits Japan's ability to participate in conflicts.Bold statements made by some Japanese officials also seemed to confirm Tokyo's resolve. One of them, former Minister of Defense Yasuhide Nakayama, insisted in June 2021 that Taiwan is a "red line" and that "we have to protect Taiwan as a democratic country." Japan and Taiwan are geographically close and any possible military actions over the island could potentially affect Japan’s Okinawa prefecture, Nakayama argued at the time.Is China Going to Take Taiwan by Force?The People's Republic of China, which considers Taiwan its inalienable part, has repeatedly stated that it is going to reunite with the island peacefully, referring to years of fruitful collaboration with the former Taiwanese government formed by members of Kuomintang Party.The Kuomintang can make a spectacular comeback during the Taiwanese general elections, scheduled for January 2024. The party's victory could nip the fuss around Taiwan's secessionism and potential conflict in the bud. Even US lawmakers admit it, considering the Kuomintang's win a potential "threat" to Washington's plans in the Asia-Pacific.Biden Fast-Tracks Arming of TaiwanFor their part, the Biden administration and American legislators have repeatedly issued provocative statements with regard to the island, with the US president claiming time and time again that Washington is ready to "protect" Taiwan "militarily." The US has also bolstered arms sales to the island.In late June, Biden approved two potential arms sales totaling $440 million to Taiwan, including ammo and other military equipment. Earlier, in March, the US State Department approved a $619 million sale of hundreds of missiles to Taiwan to arm its new US-made F-16 jet fighters. Moreover, the Biden administration has started to use fast-track authority for accelerating the pace of the arming of Taiwan. The same mechanism has been used by Biden to speed-up Ukraine's militarization.Japanese Leadership Seems Unhappy With US BellicosityThe unfolding situation has apparently given shivers to the Japanese leadership. The Wall Street Journal broke on Monday that the Japanese government is ready to give permission to the US to use bases in Japan in the case of conflict over Taiwan, but Tokyo's own participation is unlikely.Per the report, Washington invited Tokyo to consider using its Self-Defense Forces, especially the Maritime Self-Defense Force for hunting for Chinese submarines around the island of Taiwan and for other military missions.Presently, Japan is home to about 54,000 US troops, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. It also hosts the headquarters of the US Navy's 7th Fleet and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.Tokyo's concerns have certain grounds. In May, Japanese scholar Kiyoshi Sugawa wrote for Responsible Statecraft, the online magazine of the Quincy Institute (a DC-based think tank), that if Japan fought alongside the US in a hypothetical conflict with China over Taiwan, the Japanese civilians and economy would suffer greatly. What's more, in a conflict between two nuclear powers, China and the US, Japan may itself become a nuclear target, Sugawa warned.The DC-based think also refers to the recent Japanese polls which indicate that just 11% of Japanese respondents consider it possible to fight alongside the US against China, while 27% said that their forces should not cooperate with the US military at all. The majority (56%) said that providing logistical support to the US would be more than enough in the event of the conflict.Nobody Wants to Die for Uncle SamWhat's more, Japan is not the only US ally unwilling to fight with China over Taiwan. The Australian government has recently signaled that it gave no promises to Washington about military participation in a potential conflict. The Philippines does not want to get dragged into the conflict, either.When it comes to South Korea, it also lacks any enthusiasm of joining the US in a combat operation in the Taiwan Strait. Western observers draw attention to the fact that South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol avoided meeting with then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Seoul after her controversial tour to Taiwan. The Diplomat suggested that Seoul has at least three reasons to avoid a possible war over the island. First, the China market accounts for 30% of South Korea’s total trade; second, Seoul fears that a Taiwan conflict would increase "the North Korean threat"; third, for Seoul friendly relations with Beijing is a guarantee against a conflict with Pyongyang.Still, there is yet another US regional treaty ally, Thailand. However, according to the DC-based think tank, it's completely impossible to force Bangkok to fight against China for the sake of Taiwan.While muddying the waters of the Taiwan Strait, the US risks staying face-to-face with China which would mean a defeat in a possible military standoff, judging from the US' earlier war game simulations.

