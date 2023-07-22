International
Sputnik Military Correspondent Killed in Ukrainian Shelling
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/swedens-nato-bid-to-be-submitted-to-turkiyes-parliament-in-october-1112060961.html
Sweden's NATO Bid to Be Submitted to Turkiye's Parliament in October
Sweden's NATO Bid to Be Submitted to Turkiye's Parliament in October
Sweden's NATO bid will be submitted to the Turkish parliament in October, however, the parliament's decision will depend on whether Sweden has fulfilled the conditions set by Turkiye or not, Turkish newspaper reported on Saturday, citing sources.
2023-07-22T11:37+0000
2023-07-22T11:37+0000
military
turkiye
nato
sweden
recep tayyip erdogan
jens stoltenberg
european union (eu)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/13/1107597735_0:49:3072:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_89f0f7f1dcb3dedf7d9c20c6935e8216.jpg
Sweden's membership in NATO could be approved by the Foreign Affairs Commission of the parliament as a declaration of intent, the report said. However, the intensification of rapprochement between Turkiye and the EU depended not so much on Sweden, but on Germany and France, it added. Germany and France support Sweden joining NATO with the United States pushing for it, and will readily satisfy some of Turkiye's requests, the newspaper said. However, if Turkiye does not allow Sweden to join, these two countries will take steps so that Sweden could join as soon as possible, media said. While Turkiye's immediate accession to the EU is out of the question, Paris and Berlin do not want to make Sweden wait for a long time, according to the report. On July 10, on the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Sweden would be able to join NATO after Turkiye is admitted to the European Union. Later that day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Erdogan agreed to send documents to ratify Sweden's NATO membership application to Turkish parliament "as soon as possible," and Stockholm promised Ankara to facilitate its path to the EU. Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/swedens-entire-territory-of-interest-for-nato-due-to-strategic-location---stoltenberg-1111859527.html
turkiye
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/13/1107597735_207:0:2938:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_79c20f9ab2340adf228be648700761c5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sweden nato bid, sweden to join nato, sweden turkiye nato, turkiye blocks sweden
sweden nato bid, sweden to join nato, sweden turkiye nato, turkiye blocks sweden

Sweden's NATO Bid to Be Submitted to Turkiye's Parliament in October

11:37 GMT 22.07.2023
© AP Photo / Johanna GeronFlags of Finland, left, NATO and Sweden, right, are displayed during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday May 18, 2022.
Flags of Finland, left, NATO and Sweden, right, are displayed during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday May 18, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2023
© AP Photo / Johanna Geron
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Sweden's NATO bid will be submitted to the Turkish parliament in October, however, the parliament's decision will depend on whether Sweden has fulfilled the conditions set by Turkiye or not, Turkish newspaper reported on Saturday, citing sources.
Sweden's membership in NATO could be approved by the Foreign Affairs Commission of the parliament as a declaration of intent, the report said. However, the intensification of rapprochement between Turkiye and the EU depended not so much on Sweden, but on Germany and France, it added.
Germany and France support Sweden joining NATO with the United States pushing for it, and will readily satisfy some of Turkiye's requests, the newspaper said. However, if Turkiye does not allow Sweden to join, these two countries will take steps so that Sweden could join as soon as possible, media said. While Turkiye's immediate accession to the EU is out of the question, Paris and Berlin do not want to make Sweden wait for a long time, according to the report.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2023
Military
Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due to Strategic Location - Stoltenberg
13 July, 17:42 GMT
On July 10, on the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Sweden would be able to join NATO after Turkiye is admitted to the European Union. Later that day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Erdogan agreed to send documents to ratify Sweden's NATO membership application to Turkish parliament "as soon as possible," and Stockholm promised Ankara to facilitate its path to the EU.
Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала