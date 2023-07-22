https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/un-offers-condolences-over-death-of-sputnik-military-correspondent-1112082454.html

UN Offers Condolences Over Death of Sputnik Military Correspondent

The United Nations has deplored the death of Sputnik war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev in the strike by the Ukrainian armed forces and expressed condolences to his family, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Zhuravlev died during evacuation from injuries caused by cluster submunition explosion and four journalists received wounds of varying degrees of severity.

