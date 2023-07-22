International
UN Offers Condolences Over Death of Sputnik Military Correspondent
The United Nations has deplored the death of Sputnik war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev in the strike by the Ukrainian armed forces and expressed condolences to his family, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Zhuravlev died during evacuation from injuries caused by cluster submunition explosion and four journalists received wounds of varying degrees of severity.
russia
russia, ukraine, russian journalist killed, un expressed condolences
19:05 GMT 22.07.2023
© SputnikRostislav Zhuravlev
© Sputnik
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations has deplored the death of Sputnik war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev in the strike by the Ukrainian armed forces and expressed condolences to his family, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik on Saturday.
"We deplore the death of yet another journalist in this war. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," Dujarric told Sputnik.
