US Crossing 'Moral Red Lines' by Supplying Kiev With Cluster Munitions

The United States is crossing "all moral red lines" by supplying Ukraine with cluster munitions that killed Sputnik war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev and injured, among others, the news agency's photojournalist, Konstantin Mikhalchevsky, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Saturday.
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
the united nations (un)
washington
john kirby
cluster bombs
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States is crossing "all moral red lines" by supplying Ukraine with cluster munitions that killed Sputnik war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev and injured, among others, the news agency's photojournalist, Konstantin Mikhalchevsky, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Saturday.
"Cluster munitions supplied by the US is killing journalists in Ukraine. I wonder what US public opinion thinks of their country crossing all moral red lines in futile attempt to save crumbling corrupt Kiev regime. Looks like US establishment can only lecture others," Polyanskiy tweeted.
Ukrainian troops launched an artillery strike at around 09:00 GMT on Saturday on a group of journalists from the Izvestia and Sputnik news agencies
while they were preparing reports about Kiev's use of cluster bombs in Zaporozhye Region. Four journalists were wounded and one was killed as a result.
Earlier in July, Washington announced its decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine so as not to reduce the supply of artillery shells to Kiev
while US industry ramps up output against the backdrop of low stockpiles among NATO members. On Thursday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that the cluster munitions that Washington provided to Kiev had already been deployed in the field
