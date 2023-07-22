US Military Awards $98.5Mln Contract for AI Tools to Boost Cyber Capabilities

International
The US military awarded a $98.5 million contract for artificial intelligence (A.I.) tools to enhance operational cyber capabilities, the Defense Department said in a press release.
"Assured Information Security Inc., Rome, New York, has been awarded a $98,500,000... contract for software and reports. This contract provides for Artificial Intelligence/Machine Language-based tools and techniques developed in industry, academia, and in previous phases of this effort, to improve emergent and operational cyber capabilities developed by the Air Force and partnering combatant commands," the release said on Friday. Work will be performed in Rome in the US state of New York over the next five years and is expected to be completed by July 20, 2028, the release said. Earlier this month, media reported that the US military was running large language artificial intelligence exercises to test the performance of major military tasks for the first time. Five major power generative AI tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard are being used as part of an eight-week exercise run by the Pentagon’s digital and AI office and military top brass, with participation from US allies, the report said.
11:52 GMT 22.07.2023
CC0 / / Artificial Intelligence
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military awarded a $98.5 million contract for artificial intelligence (A.I.) tools to enhance operational cyber capabilities, the Defense Department said in a press release.
"Assured Information Security Inc., Rome, New York, has been awarded a $98,500,000... contract for software and reports. This contract provides for Artificial Intelligence/Machine Language-based tools and techniques developed in industry, academia, and in previous phases of this effort, to improve emergent and operational cyber capabilities developed by the Air Force and partnering combatant commands," the release said on Friday.
Work will be performed in Rome in the US state of New York over the next five years and is expected to be completed by July 20, 2028, the release said.
Earlier this month, media reported that the US military was running large language artificial intelligence exercises to test the performance of major military tasks for the first time. Five major power generative AI tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard are being used as part of an eight-week exercise run by the Pentagon’s digital and AI office and military top brass, with participation from US allies, the report said.
