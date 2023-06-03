https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/odds-of-smarter-than-human-ai-wiping-out-mankind-are-50-percent-or-greater-physicist-warns-1110881686.html

Odds of 'Smarter Than Human' AI Wiping Out Mankind Are 50 Percent or Greater, Physicist Warns

While scientists across the globe continue working on perfecting artificial intelligence (AI) technology, a number of scholars warn that this particular line of research may end up spelling doom for humanity.

One such warning comes from Max Tegmark, a physicist and a machine learning researcher who recently suggested that unless AI development is slowed down, it puts humanity at risk of extinction.During an interview on Swedish TV earlier this week, Tegmark estimated the likelihood of a sufficiently advanced AI wiping out humanity as at least 50 percent.According to him, if we were to “lose control of our society to machines that are much smarter than us,” humanity may share the fate of animal species that went extinct due to actions of the most intelligent creatures on Earth, humans.Tegmark is far from the only scientist in the world who is wary of the AI, as last month British-Canadian computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, known popularly as the “Godfather of AI” due to his exploits in the field of neural networks, suggested that AI “could get more intelligent than us and could decide to take over.”A not inconsiderable number of AI experts and tech celebrities, such as Elon Musk, have also previously warned about potential risks associated with artificial intelligence development.

