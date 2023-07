https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/watch-russian-tornado-rocket-launcher-rain-hell-upon-ukrainian-forces-1112081600.html

Watch Russian Tornado Rocket Launcher Rain Hell Upon Ukrainian Forces

Watch Russian Tornado Rocket Launcher Rain Hell Upon Ukrainian Forces

Since the end of the last week, Russian troops have been making progress in the Kupyansk direction in the Kharkov Region, with even Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar being forced to acknowledge this development.

This short video recently shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows but one episode from the fighting that takes place near Kupyansk.In the footage, a team of Russian soldiers can be seen operating a Tornado-G multiple rocket launch system, unleashing a salvo of rockets upon Ukrainian military infrastructure.

