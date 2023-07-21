https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/putin-there-are-no-results-of-ukrainian-counteroffensive-1112030126.html

Putin: There are No Results of Ukrainian Counteroffensive

Putin: There are No Results of Ukrainian Counteroffensive

The Russian president said it's obvious that Western supporters of the Kiev regime are clearly disappointed with the results of Ukrainian long-anticipated... 21.07.2023, Sputnik International

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

vladimir putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said there are no results of Ukraine’s counteroffensive.Addressing a Russian Security Council meeting on Friday, Putin said that "as a result of suicidal attacks," the Ukrainian Armed Forces have suffered extensive losses, with "tens of thousands" of soldiers killed.He stressed that despite the "constant raids and total mobilization" across Ukraine, the Kiev regime "is finding it increasingly difficult to drive new reinforcements to the front."The Russian president stated that neither the supply of weapons nor the presence of foreign mercenaries and advisers helped Kiev.MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW

