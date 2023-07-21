International
Putin: There are No Results of Ukrainian Counteroffensive
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
21.07.2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said there are no results of Ukraine’s counteroffensive.Addressing a Russian Security Council meeting on Friday, Putin said that "as a result of suicidal attacks," the Ukrainian Armed Forces have suffered extensive losses, with "tens of thousands" of soldiers killed.He stressed that despite the "constant raids and total mobilization" across Ukraine, the Kiev regime "is finding it increasingly difficult to drive new reinforcements to the front."The Russian president stated that neither the supply of weapons nor the presence of foreign mercenaries and advisers helped Kiev.MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
Putin: There are No Results of Ukrainian Counteroffensive

10:15 GMT 21.07.2023 (Updated: 10:33 GMT 21.07.2023)
Being updated
The Russian president said it's obvious that Western supporters of the Kiev regime are clearly disappointed with the results of Ukrainian long-anticipated counteroffensive.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said there are no results of Ukraine’s counteroffensive.
Addressing a Russian Security Council meeting on Friday, Putin said that "as a result of suicidal attacks," the Ukrainian Armed Forces have suffered extensive losses, with "tens of thousands" of soldiers killed.
He stressed that despite the "constant raids and total mobilization" across Ukraine, the Kiev regime "is finding it increasingly difficult to drive new reinforcements to the front."
The Russian president stated that neither the supply of weapons nor the presence of foreign mercenaries and advisers helped Kiev.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
