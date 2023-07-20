https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/new-western-anti-air-systems-sent-to-ukraine-would-be-reduced-to-scrap-by-russia-1112019372.html

New Western Anti-Air Systems Sent to Ukraine Would Be Reduced to Scrap by Russia

New Western Anti-Air Systems Sent to Ukraine Would Be Reduced to Scrap by Russia

The recent missile strikes against Ukrainian military targets in the Odessa region have once again highlighted the inadequacy of Ukraine’s air defense forces. 20.07.2023, Sputnik International

2023-07-20T18:58+0000

2023-07-20T18:58+0000

2023-07-20T18:58+0000

world

ukraine

us

us military aid

air defense

weapons

karen kwiatkowski

patriot

nasams

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110412183_0:163:3065:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_080655e63c912b4cb118e03ee44a70f3.jpg

The damage done to Ukrainian assets was apparently so serious that the Ukrainian military, which is usually keen to embellish its accomplishments, now alleges that they only managed to intercept less than a half of the missiles launched at the targets in the Odessa, though the veracity of these claims could not be immediately confirmed.While Ukrainian President Zelensky immediately used this opportunity to demand even more air defense systems from the West, it remains unclear whether these weapons – if they are shipped to Ukraine in the first place – would help Kiev gain an advantage over Russia on the battlefield.USAF Ret.Lt.Col. Karen Kwiatkowsky, formerly an analyst for the Pentagon, told Sputnik that the anti-air systems the West supplied to Ukraine – such as Patriots, NASAMS and IRIS-T – “have shown themselves to be less than reliable, difficult to operate under battlefield conditions" and "not integrated into the Ukrainian battleplan."According to Kwiatkowsky, the potential arrival of new Western air defense systems to Ukraine and their deployment on the battlefield would likely result in swift destruction of these weapons by the Russian forces."If mobility, logistics, training, an integrated battle plan, and excellent intelligence and battlefield visibility all are excellent and present - those systems can work OK. It is simply not feasible for Ukraine to integrate them into what they already are working with," the former DoD analyst explained. "We in the West are still learning how to use these systems effectively in an active battlefield, so to expect combat-ravaged Ukrainian troops to add this to their list is insane."Noting that the West cannot provide Ukraine with some sort of an "impenetrable air shied" because no one has invented such a thing yet. Kwiatkowski shared her thoughts on why the United States actually sends military hardware to Kiev."In my opinion, this war, like many wars the US has groomed and promoted, has a profit motive that relates directly to our domestic defense and population control systems," she said. "Just as with the older weapons, and the expired cluster bombs we are "giving" Ukraine, we see that even in the larger systems of defense and offense, like the Patriot, the US and NATO is giving the Ukrainians trash - getting the Russians to destroy all the junk for free on Ukrainian land - so that restocking and new system development can become huge profit generator for major US companies (with the help of their congressional lackeys in both parties), and their carefully selected European partners."Kwiatkowsky also observed that for Kiev, trying to "integrate a mixed batch of military systems, from different manufacturers, delivered randomly and often small numbers, without air support," and then trying to "conduct a combined arms operation," is a difficult, if not outright impossible task.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/russian-military-continues-retaliation-strikes-on-drone-boat-depots-in-odessa-1112011558.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

air defense systems ukraine, western air defense systems ukraine, ukraine air defenses, western military equipment in ukraine