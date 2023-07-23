https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/bidenomics-driving-us-economy-into-dead-end-1112094427.html

Bidenomics Driving US Economy Into Dead End

Bidenomics Driving US Economy Into Dead End

Joe Biden's recent panegyric on "Bidenomics" is detached from reality given that the train of the US economy is moving into a dead end, US Professor of Economics and Politics Jack Rasmus told Sputnik.

2023-07-23T16:42+0000

2023-07-23T16:42+0000

2023-07-23T16:42+0000

joe biden

americas

us economy

recession

inflation

unemployment

jack rasmus

ukraine

international monetary fund

g7

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112094875_0:175:2520:1593_1920x0_80_0_0_3e5612fdbb3fc55cbf84ecf1c67ce3cf.jpg

President Joe Biden again touted "Bidenomics" – a set of policies under his administration – during his Philadelphia visit on July 20, 2023. According to the US president, his team's priority is "to strengthen the middle class." To that end, "over 13 million new jobs [have been] built across the country" while "unemployment is been below 4%" during his presidency. The president also cited growing wages. He especially wooed unions and US workers, and almost equaled "the American Dream" and "Bidenomics." However, the garden is not as rosy as the US president describes, according to Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California."First of all, 13 million jobs," Rasmus told Sputnik's Critical Hour podcast. "Virtually all those people returning to work after COVID. That's not new job creation. And to the extent there are new jobs, most of them are part time temp, lower paid, so forth kind of jobs. When he says 4% unemployment, well, that's only for full time workers. What about the 50-60 million people who are part time temp and gig? Well, it's much higher. It's like six or seven percent unemployment."No, Biden Hasn't Defeated InflationDuring his speech, the US president took credit for lowering inflation by saying that inflation has slowed every single month for the last 12 months. "The US has the lowest inflation rate of any major economy in the world — the so-called G7," Biden said, adding that it had gone down from 9% to 3%, and will to go down lower.US Economic Growth is Slow and BleakWhen it comes to the US gross domestic product (GDP) – one of the primary indicators used to gauge the health of a country's economy – last year it grew only 1%, December to December, as per the economist. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve predicts another 1% growth this year.Team Biden Undermining 'US Economic Empire'Per Rasmus, funding the US proxy war in Ukraine under these conditions doesn't look like a good idea. The economist noted that the US has spent over $200 billion on Ukraine, adding that a lot of that doesn't show up in the in the budget because of the fact that it's what's called "the overseas contingency operations." And the US is continuing to increase the military spending at the expense of social programs and through austerity measures, the economist noted. One should also add here over $600 billion just interest on the debt, Rasmus continued, adding that in three to four years, it's going to be $900 billion. In addition, the US government is having deficit after deficit with the US national debt growing up to $34 trillion and higher. "How can you sustain that?" the economist asked.On top of that, BRICS – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – and some other developing countries are gradually shifting away from the dollar. Rasmus warned that if the demand for dollars really collapses, that's going to reverberate on the US economy, because "they won't be able to get foreign financing of the budget by buying Treasuries and so forth." According to the expert, the US is teetering on the edge of crisis and Team Biden is not making it easier.Instead of making the American Dream come true, the Biden administration is undermining the US, according to the economist.For more in-depth analisys on the issue check our Critical Hour podcast.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/us-inflation-may-not-retreat-easily-as-consumer-sentiment-near-2-year-high---survey-1111884146.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/biden-needs-china-to-bail-out-us-economy-heres-why-1112006490.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/60-percent-of-americans-say-nation-on-wrong-track-economy-weak-biden-mentally-unfit-1112090121.html

americas

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us economy, bidenomics, joe biden re-election bid, biden 2024, us inflation, us recession, opec cuts production, oil prices rising, de-dollarization, us aid to ukraine, us national debt, us government deficit, us unemployment, us wages, us economic growth, us economic slowdown, biden administration spending