https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/cia-vet-weird-that-nato-failed-to-foresee-botched-ukraine-counteroffensive-1112095494.html

CIA Vet: Weird That NATO Failed to Foresee Botched Ukraine Counteroffensive

CIA Vet: Weird That NATO Failed to Foresee Botched Ukraine Counteroffensive

NATO generals should have foreseen that the Ukrainian counteroffensive would fail, according to Larry Johnson, a veteran of the CIA and the State Department’s Office of Counterterrorism.

2023-07-23T17:02+0000

2023-07-23T17:02+0000

2023-07-23T17:08+0000

larry johnson

volodymyr zelensky

russia

ukraine

nato

cia

ukrainian armed forces

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

russia's special operation in ukraine

cia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097307030_0:299:2901:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_5016ac0da3a0efb67b672e227c4bfb7c.jpg

The Ukrainian counteroffensive is going "tough," with the nation's armed forces facing "a very hard fight" ahead, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted on Sunday.The US mainstream press laments the fact that Ukraine's "small territorial gains come at an outsize cost," citing multiple obstacles in the path of the Ukrainian campaign, including weary soldiers, shortage of ammo, and, above all, Russia's fortifications and minefields.One US media outlet quoted a former US Special Forces engineer as saying that Russia's minefields are unlike anything he has ever seen and that battling these traps is "exhausting."Appearing on a web podcast on July 22, Larry Johnson, a veteran of the CIA and former analyst at the State Department’s Office of Counterterrorism, said he is perplexed that Russia's fortification caught the West by surprise.When Russia pulled out Kherson and pulled out Kharkov the last fall, it then publicly embarked on a plan of building a defensive line along the southern front, he recalled. Obviously, the Russians planted mines in front of their fortifications, according to him.Per the CIA veteran, there is nothing new in Russia's tactics and NATO has enough reconnaissance and intelligence capabilities to monitor and see how Russia created those minefields. It was predictable that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would be stalled and trapped early in the counteroffensive effort, according to Johnson.The former CIA analyst highlighted that he had earlier forecast that the Ukrainian counteroffensive would be doomed without aviation, self-propelled artillery, installations and air defense systems.Ukraine's long-delayed counteroffensive kicked off on June 4. For five weeks, the Ukrainian military has been firing a great deal of shells and missiles and sending sappers to demine the fields in order to make some progress on the ground. However, they cannot boast of any successes, generating concerns in the West that the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky "may not deliver as powerful a blow as it could," according to the US media.Since the beginning of the counteroffensive, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost over 26,000 troops, as well as 21 air planes, five helicopters, some 1,244 tanks and armored vehicles, including 17 Leopard tanks, five French AMX wheeled tanks, 914 units of special vehicles, two air defense systems, and 25 MLRS vehicles, as Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu stated earlier this month.Meanwhile, Zelensky is claiming that the Ukrainian counteroffensive can get its second wind in the future, something which the US press appears to take with a grain of salt. Instead of writing about an imminent defeat of Russia in the NATO proxy war in Ukraine, the Western media are now admitting that the Russian military has created formidable fortifications, improved logistics, shipped fresh troops to the front lines, and employed drone technologies on a greater scale.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/wests-hopes-for-breakthrough-in-ukraines-counteroffensive-dashed-1112089912.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/ukrainian-army-has-lost-26000-troops-since-start-of-counteroffensive---putin-1112088730.html

russia

ukraine

kherson

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Tornado Rocket Launcher Rain Hell Upon Ukrainian Forces Russian Tornado Rocket Launcher Rain Hell Upon Ukrainian Forces 2023-07-23T17:02+0000 true PT0M16S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

ukrainian counteroffensive, ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky, ukrainian weapons, us military aid ukraine, ukrainian counteroffensive stalled, west admits ukraine counteroffensive failed, russian minefields, russian fortifications, cia, cia veteran larry johnson