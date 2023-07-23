International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/erdogan-to-discuss-options-for-resuming-grain-deal-with-turkish-government---source-1112098167.html
Erdogan to Discuss Options for Resuming Grain Deal With Turkish Government - Source
Erdogan to Discuss Options for Resuming Grain Deal With Turkish Government - Source
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the situation and possibilities of resuming the grain deal with his cabinet on Monday, a source in the Turkish leader's administration told Sputnik on Sunday.
2023-07-23T18:25+0000
2023-07-23T18:25+0000
economy
recep tayyip erdogan
black sea
russia
turkiye
black sea grain deal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112098007_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_996cde3875135c57b3c47bc84d694ed7.jpg
"The agenda of Monday's Cabinet meeting includes the issue of the grain deal. What can be done now, the available options will be discussed, proposals on the possibility of resuming the Black Sea grain initiative will be presented," the source said. On July 18, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not extend its participation. Moscow has been repeatedly critical of the fact that the deal's provisions pertaining to Russia had not been fulfilled. On July 19, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it will consider all ships in the Black Sea that are sailing to Ukrainian ports as potential military cargo carriers starting July 20, adding that countries under whose flags such vessels travel will be considered involved in the conflict on Kiev's side.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/what-is-the-ukraine-grain-deal-everything-you-need-to-know-1111913789.html
black sea
russia
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112098007_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7c47abd71d03cda9bd0c71294fa45f19.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkey, russia, ukraine, united nations, black sea grain initiative, grain deal, black sea
turkey, russia, ukraine, united nations, black sea grain initiative, grain deal, black sea

Erdogan to Discuss Options for Resuming Grain Deal With Turkish Government - Source

18:25 GMT 23.07.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv / Go to the mediabankA view shows wheat ears to be harvested in the fields of Progress-Agro company in Krasnodar region, Russia.
A view shows wheat ears to be harvested in the fields of Progress-Agro company in Krasnodar region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the situation and possibilities of resuming the grain deal with his cabinet on Monday, a source in the Turkish leader's administration told Sputnik on Sunday.
"The agenda of Monday's Cabinet meeting includes the issue of the grain deal. What can be done now, the available options will be discussed, proposals on the possibility of resuming the Black Sea grain initiative will be presented," the source said.
A boat with Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials heads to the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, to check if the grain shipment is in accordance with a crucial agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kiev, at an inspection area in the Black Sea off the coast of Istanbul, Turkiye, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2023
What is the Black Sea Grain Deal? Everything You Need to Know
17 July, 08:52 GMT
On July 18, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not extend its participation. Moscow has been repeatedly critical of the fact that the deal's provisions pertaining to Russia had not been fulfilled.
On July 19, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it will consider all ships in the Black Sea that are sailing to Ukrainian ports as potential military cargo carriers starting July 20, adding that countries under whose flags such vessels travel will be considered involved in the conflict on Kiev's side.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала