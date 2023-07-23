https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/netanyahu-remains-in-hospital-after-successful-pacemaker-surgery---reports-1112092506.html

Netanyahu Remains in Hospital After Successful Pacemaker Surgery - Reports

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent a successful heart pacemaker implantation and feels fine, but it is not yet clear when... 23.07.2023, Sputnik International

Netanyahu's office said late on Saturday night that he would undergo surgery to be fitted with a pacemaker at the Sheba Center of Tel Hashomer Hospital in a Tel Aviv neighborhood. The hospital confirmed that the prime minister's doctors recommended the surgery as the heart rate monitoring device that Netanyahu got the week before detected arrhythmia, Kan broadcaster reported. Netanyahu remains under medical supervision, as doctors at the Sheba Center need to monitor the patient's reaction to the pacemaker such as arterial blood pressure and other parameters, the broadcaster said. Ahead of his hospitalization, Netanyahu said that he expected to return to work on Sunday afternoon. The weekly cabinet meeting, presided over by Netanyahu, has been rescheduled, the prime minister's office said. While Netanyahu remains at hospital, the duties of the head of government have been assigned to Israel's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Yariv Levin. Earlier this month, Netanyahu was hospitalized at the Sheba Medical Center in the city of Ramat Gan east of Tel Aviv, where he underwent a series of comprehensive medical tests, including a heart examination. The prime minister was implanted with a subcutaneous device to monitor his heart rate. Doctors also confirmed that Netanyahu had experienced dehydration. Last October, Netanyahu felt unwell during a prayer service at Jerusalem's Great Synagogue and was taken to hospital to undergo medical checks after suffering chest pains. He was released from the hospital the next day and returned to full activity after his medical tests showed no abnormalities.

