Hunter Biden Brought Then-VP Father Into Foreign Business Calls - US House Oversight Panel

Hunter Biden brought his father, then-US Vice President Joe Biden, into business calls with foreign partners at least a dozen times, the US House Oversight Committee said on Monday.

The committee shared US media reports released on Monday that cite upcoming testimony from Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer, who is expected to tell the committee this week about his knowledge of Biden’s foreign business practices. “In at least a dozen instances, Hunter put his father, then VP [vice president], on speakerphone with his overseas business partners,” the House Oversight Committee stated. The panel is investigating potential criminal activity by the Biden family, including an alleged foreign bribery scheme involving executives from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Two Burisma executives asked Hunter Biden if he could “ring” his father during a 2015 business meeting in Dubai, according to an American newspaper report. Biden obliged and brought his father into the talks via speakerphone, the report said. On Thursday, US Senator Chuck Grassley and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer released a partially redacted FBI record containing allegations of a foreign bribery scheme involving the Biden family and Burisma. The record, based on information from a confidential source touted as highly trusted, alleges that the Bidens received $5 million each to help end a corruption probe into Burisma by then-Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin, who was eventually fired due to pressure from the Obama administration. The record also alleges that the Burisma executives felt coerced into making the payments to the Bidens and maintain proof of the deal and its nature. The FBI record tracks closely with other evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee, Comer concluded.

