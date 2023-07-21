International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/media-non-coverage-of-irs-whistleblower-spells-biden-family-cover-up-1112046879.html
Media ‘Non-Coverage’ of IRS Whistleblower Spells Biden-Family ‘Cover-Up’
Media ‘Non-Coverage’ of IRS Whistleblower Spells Biden-Family ‘Cover-Up’
US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) special agent Joseph Ziegler and his supervisor, Gary Shapley, testified before Congress on Thursday, revealing Ziegler was the previously-anonymous IRS whistleblower.
2023-07-21T18:59+0000
2023-07-21T19:11+0000
analysis
internal revenue service (irs)
hunter biden
joe biden
house ways and means committee
testimony
whistleblower
corruption
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112047055_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_352b44bddbd5244a26fa787bc32627ac.jpg
According to Ziegler, his superiors dismissed findings pointing to corruption within the Biden family in connection to business deals in China, Ukraine, and Romania that seemingly implicated US President Joe Biden. He claimed that Delaware US Attorney David Weiss “slow-walked” the investigation forward, delaying a search warrant until after the November 2020 election and then quietly burying it.During the Thursday hearing by the House Ways and Means Committee, Republicans tried to tease apart perceived inconsistencies in Weiss’ story relating to his claims not to have the power to pursue the investigation further, and they tried to highlight facts they said would buttress their effort to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland for intentionally misleading Congress about the Hunter Biden probe. Democrats, meanwhile, tried to dismiss the whistleblowers’ concerns, saying their testimony actually proved that the Bidens had been rigorously investigated.Now, some Republicans are demanding Biden be impeached, although the effort has been maligned by the party’s mainstream.Scott Stantis, a cartoonist for the Chicago Tribune, creator of the comic strip Prickly City, and the winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Journalism Award, told Sputnik that the testimony was “weak tea” compared to what Republicans were hoping for, but not worth the dismissal it was given by Democrats, either.Stantis said he thought the amount of money involved in the allegations should turn Americans’ heads, but that the complexity of the finances involved were instead making their heads spin.Stantis said he thought the IRS investigators were being truthful in their allegations and their concerns, which Democrats on the committee, such as Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), attempted to dismiss as mischaracterizing the investigation.“Well, there's always a chance [that the IRS investigators were making it up], but watching their testimony and hearing how they both stuck to the story - and frankly, look at the damage this can cause to their lives and will cause to their lives. So you don't do this lightly and you don't do it on a whim and you don't make that kind of stuff up. I mean, sure, anything's possible: the last ten years of politics have shown us that. But are they straight-shooters? It sounds like they are. Did it sound to me a little bit like they were maybe - disgruntled is too harsh a word, but they're investigators they investigate and they find stuff and they want to get the guy. And they felt that the plea deal that they struck with Hunter Biden was too weak and far short of the actual crimes they felt were committed. And they seemed sincere. They were obviously good witnesses. So, if I was Congressman Stantis of Alabama, I'd say, yeah, these guys are telling the truth.”Steve Gill, an attorney and CEO of Gill Media who previously served as director of intergovernmental affairs for the US Trade Representative, told Sputnik that the coverup of the corruption was multifaceted and didn’t just include government institutions stonewalling any kind of probe, but also the media refusing to report on major facts in the case and elected officials creating impossible standards by which they would concede the validity of the concerns raised.He noted that the FBI investigators failed to follow up on key leads, such as Hunter Biden mentioning “my dad” and “the big guy” in reference to a person sitting next to him in a meeting and who received a payout from a deal.“So the federal officials had this information and as it moved up the food chain, there were approvals for prosecuting Hunter for this pattern of corruption and evading taxes and not reporting income and everything else. And yet it would hit a certain political appointee level, and then that's where the walls would come up, that's where the blockade would begin, on even inquiring any further into Joe Biden's involvement and role. And then they cut this sweetheart deal to give him a complete pass.”Gill noted that there had been “zero coverage by the mainstream network in media coverage on this." They'll follow some rumor about President Trump or one of the Trump kids to the ends of the earth and report it and repeat it incessantly, and yet this goes into the black hole of non-coverage. It is part of the cover-up. It's not just the FBI, it's not just the IRS, it's not just the Department of Justice: it's the mainstream media that is doing the cover-up game for the Bidens as well. And as he pointed out, these are detailed conversations. This is detailed information that is being buried by the folks at the Department of Justice and the Democrats on this panel keep interjecting their defense that, well, you know, essentially ‘you don't have President Biden on tape saying I'm a crook.’ I have him on tape saying, ‘where's my 10%?’ So there's nothing here to look at.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/marjorie-taylor-greene-shares-graphic-photos-of-hunter-biden-prostitutes-at-house-hearing-1112002083.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/republicans-demand-biden-impeachment-over-bombshell-fbi-doc-claiming-potus-bribery--1112037970.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112047055_144:0:2875:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0b3417ad9211127ba07a96645d72ed42.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hunter biden; irs; ways and means; ziegler; laptop; corruption
hunter biden; irs; ways and means; ziegler; laptop; corruption

Media ‘Non-Coverage’ of IRS Whistleblower Spells Biden-Family ‘Cover-Up’

18:59 GMT 21.07.2023 (Updated: 19:11 GMT 21.07.2023)
© AFP 2023 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIJoe Ziegler, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblower X, testifies before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability during a hearing regarding the criminal investigation into the Bidens, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 19, 2023.
Joe Ziegler, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblower X, testifies before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability during a hearing regarding the criminal investigation into the Bidens, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 19, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) special agent Joseph Ziegler and his supervisor, Gary Shapley, testified before Congress on Thursday, revealing Ziegler was the previously-anonymous IRS whistleblower who claimed last month that his superiors and the Department of Justice were protecting US President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
According to Ziegler, his superiors dismissed findings pointing to corruption within the Biden family in connection to business deals in China, Ukraine, and Romania that seemingly implicated US President Joe Biden. He claimed that Delaware US Attorney David Weiss “slow-walked” the investigation forward, delaying a search warrant until after the November 2020 election and then quietly burying it.
During the Thursday hearing by the House Ways and Means Committee, Republicans tried to tease apart perceived inconsistencies in Weiss’ story relating to his claims not to have the power to pursue the investigation further, and they tried to highlight facts they said would buttress their effort to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland for intentionally misleading Congress about the Hunter Biden probe. Democrats, meanwhile, tried to dismiss the whistleblowers’ concerns, saying their testimony actually proved that the Bidens had been rigorously investigated.
Now, some Republicans are demanding Biden be impeached, although the effort has been maligned by the party’s mainstream.
Scott Stantis, a cartoonist for the Chicago Tribune, creator of the comic strip Prickly City, and the winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Journalism Award, told Sputnik that the testimony was “weak tea” compared to what Republicans were hoping for, but not worth the dismissal it was given by Democrats, either.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., prepares to hold up explicit images and an airline confirmation made by Hunter Biden during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing with IRS whistleblowers at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2023
Americas
Marjorie Taylor Greene Shares Graphic Photos of Hunter Biden, Prostitutes at House Hearing
Yesterday, 01:54 GMT
Stantis said he thought the amount of money involved in the allegations should turn Americans’ heads, but that the complexity of the finances involved were instead making their heads spin.

“The fact is, these are complicated finances and you have to put this in a much clearer perspective.[...] But this was a drugged-out son of an influential American being handed huge, lottery-winning [sized] cheques. It's not hard to, you know, I'm sorry to do math again, but one and one does equal two here. At least you have to look into it. ”

Stantis said he thought the IRS investigators were being truthful in their allegations and their concerns, which Democrats on the committee, such as Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), attempted to dismiss as mischaracterizing the investigation.
“Well, there's always a chance [that the IRS investigators were making it up], but watching their testimony and hearing how they both stuck to the story - and frankly, look at the damage this can cause to their lives and will cause to their lives. So you don't do this lightly and you don't do it on a whim and you don't make that kind of stuff up. I mean, sure, anything's possible: the last ten years of politics have shown us that. But are they straight-shooters? It sounds like they are. Did it sound to me a little bit like they were maybe - disgruntled is too harsh a word, but they're investigators they investigate and they find stuff and they want to get the guy. And they felt that the plea deal that they struck with Hunter Biden was too weak and far short of the actual crimes they felt were committed. And they seemed sincere. They were obviously good witnesses. So, if I was Congressman Stantis of Alabama, I'd say, yeah, these guys are telling the truth.”
US President Joe Biden (R), with his son Hunter Biden, boards Air Force One as he departs from Delaware Air National Guard base in New Castle, Delaware, on February 4, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2023
Americas
Republicans Demand Biden Impeachment Over Bombshell FBI Doc Claiming POTUS Bribery
14:16 GMT
Steve Gill, an attorney and CEO of Gill Media who previously served as director of intergovernmental affairs for the US Trade Representative, told Sputnik that the coverup of the corruption was multifaceted and didn’t just include government institutions stonewalling any kind of probe, but also the media refusing to report on major facts in the case and elected officials creating impossible standards by which they would concede the validity of the concerns raised.
He noted that the FBI investigators failed to follow up on key leads, such as Hunter Biden mentioning “my dad” and “the big guy” in reference to a person sitting next to him in a meeting and who received a payout from a deal.
“You have government documents - not just not just Hunter's emails, not just Hunter's texts, but you have government federal officials who are referring to ‘a Hunter’ and his ‘dad’ and ‘the big guy’ and ‘10%’ - stuff that was not in the in the public media at the time that these references were being made. You know, the ‘10% to the big guy’ came out later,” he explained.
“So the federal officials had this information and as it moved up the food chain, there were approvals for prosecuting Hunter for this pattern of corruption and evading taxes and not reporting income and everything else. And yet it would hit a certain political appointee level, and then that's where the walls would come up, that's where the blockade would begin, on even inquiring any further into Joe Biden's involvement and role. And then they cut this sweetheart deal to give him a complete pass.”
Gill noted that there had been “zero coverage by the mainstream network in media coverage on this."
They'll follow some rumor about President Trump or one of the Trump kids to the ends of the earth and report it and repeat it incessantly, and yet this goes into the black hole of non-coverage. It is part of the cover-up.
It's not just the FBI, it's not just the IRS, it's not just the Department of Justice: it's the mainstream media that is doing the cover-up game for the Bidens as well. And as he pointed out, these are detailed conversations. This is detailed information that is being buried by the folks at the Department of Justice and the Democrats on this panel keep interjecting their defense that, well, you know, essentially ‘you don't have President Biden on tape saying I'm a crook.’ I have him on tape saying, ‘where's my 10%?’ So there's nothing here to look at.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала