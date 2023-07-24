https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/ifj-calls-for-prompt-investigation-into-death-of-sputnik-military-correspondent-zhuravlev-1112109532.html

IFJ Calls for Prompt Investigation Into Death of Sputnik Military Correspondent Zhuravlev

IFJ Calls for Prompt Investigation Into Death of Sputnik Military Correspondent Zhuravlev

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Monday called for a prompt investigation into the death of Sputnik correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev who died during evacuation from injuries in the special military operation zone on Saturday.

"We deplore the death of another journalist in this deadly conflict and urge authorities to promptly investigate Zhuravlev's killing. We urge warring parties to provide journalists with the best possible protection to allow them to carry out their duties safely," the IFJ said in a statement. Zhuravlev died during evacuation from injuries caused by a cluster submunition explosion in the conflict zone on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Several other Russian journalists, including Sputnik photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky and Izvestia journalist Roman Polshakov, received wounds of varying degrees of severity. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that those responsible for the death of Zhuravlev, including the suppliers of cluster munitions to Kiev, will be punished.

