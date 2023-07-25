International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/brics-can-play-stabilizing-global-role-unlike-us-led-nato-1112131291.html
BRICS Can Play Stabilizing Global Role Unlike US-Led NATO
BRICS Can Play Stabilizing Global Role Unlike US-Led NATO
BRICS can play an important stabilizing role in international relations unlike US-led NATO, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday.
2023-07-25T13:36+0000
2023-07-25T13:36+0000
world
brics
nikolai patrushev
russian security council
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1e/1111588282_0:221:2121:1414_1920x0_80_0_0_0b42717600304a7eb13897ad09b695ba.jpg
BRICS can also undertake a key role in shaping the global development agenda as a platform for equal dialogue and collective efforts to resolve issues of global security, the Russian official added.Earlier on Tuesday, Patrushev held a meeting with his Saudi counterpart, National Security Adviser, Musaed Al-Aiban where the officials discussed deepening security cooperation between Moscow and RiyadhMoreover, Patrushev and his Iranian counterpart, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, have discussed fight against terrorism.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220712/brics-could-create-its-own-reserve-currency-russias-medvedev-says-1097230782.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1e/1111588282_96:0:1981:1414_1920x0_80_0_0_8c91a6c3f73323f369ec63a4db2ac345.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nikolai patrushev, russian security council, brics, brics states, musaed al-aiban
nikolai patrushev, russian security council, brics, brics states, musaed al-aiban

BRICS Can Play Stabilizing Global Role Unlike US-Led NATO

13:36 GMT 25.07.2023
© iStock.com / ISergBRICS logo
BRICS logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2023
© iStock.com / ISerg
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - BRICS can play an important stabilizing role in international relations unlike US-led NATO, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday.
"Unlike US-led NATO, BRICS can play an important stabilizing role in international relations. Our five countries give convincing examples of an effective work on relevant global issues based on principles of openness, equality, mutual respect and lack of hidden agenda," Patrushev stressed at a high-level security meeting between representatives of the BRICS states.
BRICS can also undertake a key role in shaping the global development agenda as a platform for equal dialogue and collective efforts to resolve issues of global security, the Russian official added.
Fake Euros banknotes are set on fire during an action by Germany's fledgling anti-euro party Alternative for Germany (Alternative fuer Deutschland, AfD) in front of the Brandenburg Gate on September 16, 2013 in Berlin, ahead of the General election - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2022
BRICS Could Create Its Own Reserve Currency, Russia's Medvedev Says
12 July 2022, 12:16 GMT
Earlier on Tuesday, Patrushev held a meeting with his Saudi counterpart, National Security Adviser, Musaed Al-Aiban where the officials discussed deepening security cooperation between Moscow and Riyadh

"Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held talks with National Security Adviser to the King of Saudi Arabia Musaed Al-Aiban in Johannesburg. The dynamic development of bilateral relations between the Russian Federation and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in various fields was confirmed. Prospects for deepening cooperation in the field of ensuring the security of the two countries were discussed in detail," the council noted.

Moreover, Patrushev and his Iranian counterpart, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, have discussed fight against terrorism.

"At the first meeting after Ahmadian's appointment to a new position, issues of continuing a regular dialogue between the security councils of the two countries were discussed, which makes it possible to coordinate Russian-Iranian cooperation on a wide range of issues of international and regional security. The issues of combating terrorism, countering ‘color revolutions’ and expanding trade and economic ties were also discussed," an official statement read.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала