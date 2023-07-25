https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/chinese-parliament-appoints-wang-yi-as-foreign-minister-1112129087.html

Chinese Parliament Appoints Wang Yi As Foreign Minister

The Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress parliament has announced the resignation of Foreign Minister Qin Gang, and has appointed Wang Yi as his successor.Wang has already previously served as China's foreign minister for nearly a decade, taking up the job in March 2013 and holding it until December 30, 2022, after which he was replaced by Qin, 57, who held the post for just 205 days, the shortest tenure in the People's Republic's history.Tuesday's shakeup also saw American-trained People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang, 65, removed after a five-year tenure and replaced by Chinese economist and monetary policy expert Pan Gongsheng, 60, who has also had prior research experience at Western universities including Cambridge and Harvard.Media speculated intensely about Qin's whereabouts for nearly a month after he was not seenin public soon after meeting with Vietnamese, Russian and Sri Lankan diplomats in late June. Chinese officials cited "health reasons" to explain his absence, and emphasized that the Asian nation's "diplomatic activities are under way as usual."Qin served as Chinese ambassador to the United States for 17 months between 2021 and early 2023, and as vice minister of foreign affairs between 2018 and 2021.Tuesday's decision followed a day after a meeting of the Chinese Communist Party's Politburo - the country's top decision-making body.Who is Wang Yi?Wang is the third-longest serving foreign minister in the PRC's history, with his nine year, nine month tenure surpassed only by Qian Qichen (1988-1998) and Marshal Chen Yi (1958-1972).

