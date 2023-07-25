https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/russia-africa-summit-worldwide-nato-would-end-united-nations-brics-expands-1112124148.html
Russia-Africa Summit; Worldwide NATO Would End United Nations; BRICS Expands
The attempt by the US Empire to expand and redesignate NATO as its personal, worldwide military projection force would effectively overwhelm the United Nations.
Russia-Africa Summit; Worldwide NATO Would End United Nations; BRICS Expands
The attempt by the US Empire to expand and redesignate NATO as its personal, worldwide military projection force would effectively overwhelm the United Nations.
Mark Sleboda
, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Joe Biden is preparing for a failed Ukrainian offensive. Also, Poland is allegedly eyeing Western Ukraine
.
Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Russian foreign policy. President Putin penned an article on the eve of the Russia-Africa summit. Also, the grain deal is creating a dangerous situation in the Black Sea.
George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. Brazilian President Lula De Silva and Xi Jinping are paving the way for de-dollarization. Also, China is boosting ties with Africa.
Retired US Diplomat and former GOP Senate Foreign Policy Adviser Jim Jatras joins us to discuss US proxy wars. The US knows that it is sending Ukrainians to die for nothing. Also, the West knew that Ukraine could not succeed with its offensive.
Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Thousands of Iraqis protest the Quran burning in Sweden. Also, the president of France was not invited to the Brics summit in South Africa.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the new world order. Vijay Prashad argues that the attempt by the US Empire to expand and redesignate NATO as its personal worldwide military projection force would effectively overwhelm the United Nations.
Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. More than 40 countries want to join the BRICS economic block. Also, a number of states are working to loosen child labor laws.
Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon, co-hosts of The Critical Hour, discuss the false narrative of "Ukraine winning the war" fostered by Western media. They talk about the fact that despite Ukraine struggling against Russia, the description of "successful Western battle tactics from combined arms warfare" gets reinforced.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.