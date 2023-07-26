https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/experts-no-point-in-russia-copying-captured-western-made-museum-exhibit-missiles-1112167435.html

‘No Point’ in Russia Ever Copying Captured Western-Made ‘Museum Exhibit’ Missiles

Russian military industry has produced weapons far more advanced than the obsolete missiles being given to Ukraine, so there is very little to be learned from them except in adapting Russian air defenses to better combat them.

After it was recently proposed by Mikhail Sheremet, a Russian lawmaker who represents the Republic of Crimea in the State Duma, discussion has swirled about the possibility that Russian military industry might use several “trophy” missiles recently captured in Ukraine to produce new weapons of its own.Examples of “trophy” missiles include the US-made MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), a ballistic missile launched by the HIMARS mobile rocket system, and the British-made Storm Shadow/SCALP air-launched cruise missile.However, several Russian military experts told Sputnik on Wednesday that Russia’s weapons industry is no longer lagging behind the West and produces much better weapons than the aging projectiles being donated to Ukraine.“We have countless missiles that are much better than Storm Shadow, Scalp and Tomahawk,” said Viktor Litovkin, a military analyst and retired Russian Army colonel. “These are three missiles of approximately the same level.”He noted the Onyx has been heavily used to degrade the coastal defense systems of the Ukrainian cities of Odessa and Nikolaev, and that it served as the basis for India’s BraMos anti-ship missile.He noted Russia could better spend its money elsewhere during a time of conflict.“There is no money. Therefore, I think that perhaps it is probably best to leave well enough alone. We must use those weapons, those missiles that we have, which are much more effective than the Storm Shadow - which we, by the way, have learned to shoot down, just like the Tomahawks and SCALPs.”However, the retired officer noted “we need to undoubtedly study” the missiles in order to improve Russian air defenses.Aleksey Borzenko, a military journalist who is deputy chief editor of the Literaturnaya Gazeta newspaper, similarly told Sputnik that there is “no point in creating analogues.”“First, those missiles that are supplied to Ukraine are old. These are all developments of 15 or even 30 years ago. And in missile weapons, we have overtaken the West in many areas. Why should we copy what was done a long time ago and no longer mystifies us? These are all Western junk. NATO and the United States have not transferred their newest and best weapons to Ukraine, just what they have in their warehouses.”Borzenko highlighted that Russia has developed several types of hypersonic missiles and put them into service, while the US and NATO countries have lagged far behind.Noting the high accuracy of Russian missiles, the journalist said there was “nothing they can’t do.”“Remember this story with the Patriot [air defense system] that we destroyed in Kiev. It was a demonstrative situation when, while trying to shoot back at our missiles, none of them could come up, and we destroyed the entire complex worth half a billion dollars.”

