https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/good-food-russia-to-roll-out-its-best-menu-to-the-world-1112155085.html
Good Food Russia to Roll Out Its Best Menu to the World
Good Food Russia to Roll Out Its Best Menu to the World
On July 25, the Expert Commission of the Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF) determined the companies that will present their products in the demonstration and tasting pavilions of Good Food Russia abroad.
2023-07-26T13:09+0000
2023-07-26T13:09+0000
2023-07-26T13:09+0000
economy
russia
egypt
china
saudi arabia
uae
turkiye
russian export center jsc (rec)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/01/1095915097_0:32:2976:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_9b1d5605ba2c30a5ba3fa035d1a6e743.jpg
"In total, the Commission considered 17 applications submitted by companies for placement in 5 pavilions: 1 in Egypt (Cairo), 2 each in China (Shanghai) and Saudi Arabia (Riyadh), 5 in the UAE (Dubai), and 7 in Turkiye (Istanbul)," the statement said.The commission has approved 16 applications from 12 companies.According to the statement, consumers abroad will now have an opportunity to get acquainted with honey from Samara, sweets from Oryol, cranberry beverages from the Pskov Region, alternative meat from Belgorod, mineral water from Kislovodsk, and other products from various regions of Russia."The promotional program of agricultural products via the network of ‘Good Food Russia’ pavilions is in demand among agricultural producers. This support measure is particularly relevant for companies in the SME segment, as the costs for the actual promotion, including listing, regtistering goods to enter the market, transporting exhibition samples, as well as getting promoted in retail chains and other services are covered by the pavilion itself, and they are free of charge for the exporter," said Alexei Solodov, REC vice president.You can find out the details of the program and apply to participate on the REC website.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/good-food-russia-showroom-in-vietnam-holds-childrens-day-tasting-1111048835.html
russia
egypt
china
saudi arabia
uae
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/01/1095915097_122:0:2853:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a914544441d349bbe495c481c1a1efad.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian export center, russian export center jsc, russian export center good food, russian export center group, what are russian exports, russian export companies
russian export center, russian export center jsc, russian export center good food, russian export center group, what are russian exports, russian export companies
Good Food Russia to Roll Out Its Best Menu to the World
At its 15th meeting on July 25, the Expert Commission of the Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF) picked companies that will present their products at exhibitions abroad and at tasting pavilions representing Good Food Russia.
"In total, the Commission considered 17 applications submitted by companies for placement in 5 pavilions: 1 in Egypt (Cairo), 2 each in China (Shanghai) and Saudi Arabia (Riyadh), 5 in the UAE (Dubai), and 7 in Turkiye (Istanbul)," the statement said.
The commission has approved 16 applications from 12 companies.
According to the statement, consumers abroad will now have an opportunity
to get acquainted with honey from Samara, sweets from Oryol, cranberry beverages from the Pskov Region, alternative meat from Belgorod, mineral water from Kislovodsk, and other products from various regions of Russia.
"The promotional program of agricultural products via the network of ‘Good Food Russia’ pavilions is in demand among agricultural producers. This support measure is particularly relevant for companies in the SME segment, as the costs for the actual promotion, including listing, regtistering goods to enter the market, transporting exhibition samples, as well as getting promoted in retail chains and other services are covered by the pavilion itself, and they are free of charge for the exporter," said Alexei Solodov, REC vice president.
You can find out the details of the program and apply to participate on the REC website
.