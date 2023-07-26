https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/hungarian-parliament-would-veto-ukraines-accession-to-nato---party-head-1112152489.html

Hungarian Parliament Would Veto Ukraine's Accession to NATO - Party Head

Hungarian Parliament Would Veto Ukraine's Accession to NATO - Party Head

Hungary's parliament would veto Ukraine's accession to NATO because the move could lead to another world war, the leader of Hungary's national conservative political party Our Homeland Movement party said

2023-07-26T10:10+0000

2023-07-26T10:10+0000

2023-07-26T10:10+0000

world

russia

nato

russia-nato showdown

hungary

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103522/88/1035228815_0:183:3073:1911_1920x0_80_0_0_bba404c3b49d85917275ccaed70d505a.jpg

He said the "military psychosis and anti-Russian sentiment" evident at the recent NATO summit in Vilnius were "both astonishing and frightening."On July 11, the first day of the NATO summit in Vilnius, alliance leaders approved a three-year assistance package for Ukraine. It includes a multi-year assistance plan to achieve compatibility with the alliance, the creation of the NATO-Ukraine Council and the elimination of the Membership Action Plan condition, a move that reduces the accession process from two stages to one. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine would become a NATO member when the allies decide the conditions have been met.Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada amended two laws in December 2014, abandoning the country's non-aligned status. In February 2019, Ukraine's parliament passed constitutional amendments that solidified the country's course toward the EU and NATO. Ukraine became the sixth country to receive NATO's extended partner status. In late September 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine would apply for NATO membership under an accelerated procedure.In the Hungarian parliamentary elections in April 2022, the Our Homeland Movement won six seats in the National Assembly out of 199.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/nato-countries-using-ukraine-to-get-rid-of-outdated-weapons-1112139639.html

russia

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hungary won't ban ukraine in nato, who wants ukraine in nato, why ukraine not in nato, nato-russia war, war in ukraine