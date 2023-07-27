International
Climate Scientists Stunned as Antarctic Sea Ice Hits Shocking Record-Low Levels
Climate Scientists Stunned as Antarctic Sea Ice Hits Shocking Record-Low Levels
The year 2023 has seen a concerning development in Earth's southern ocean as Antarctica's sea ice has reached its lowest point since official records began 45 years ago.
A highly-anticipated Antarctic sea ice growth phase never came to fruition during the winter and has since sounded the alarm among researchers focused on the effects of worsening climate change.Officials initially reported in February that sea ice had hit a record low during the summer, with hope that subsequent months would show signs of recovery during the winter growth phase.A time series analysis conducted by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration revealed sea ice coverage in July was well below what would be expected. In comparison to winter sea ice extent before 2010, the southern ocean is now missing approximately 2.6 million square kilometers of ice, an area nearly four times the size of Texas. This new extreme surpasses previous record lows recorded in 2016, 2017 and 2022.Climate scientists are hopeful sea ice may recover next winter, but acknowledge the difficulty in making predictions without further study and monitoring.The situation has escalated to a 6.4-sigma event, meaning it is a highly statistically significant occurrence that defies random variability. Physical oceanographer Edward Doddridge called the situation "unprecedented" and expressed concern about the climate crisis being a likely contributing factor, though the exact mechanisms behind the extreme sea ice melt remain unclear.Potential explanations for the rapid ice melt include increasingly warm winds in the region and upwelling of warm waters eroding icebergs from underneath. Additionally, the absence of ice may have led to increased surface air temperatures, further preventing ice formation in a positive feedback loop.
Climate Scientists Stunned as Antarctic Sea Ice Hits Shocking Record-Low Levels

04:17 GMT 27.07.2023
© AP Photo / John Sonntag
This Nov. 10, 2016 aerial photo released by NASA, shows a rift in the Antarctic Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2023
© AP Photo / John Sonntag
Egor Shapovalov
The year 2023 has seen a concerning development in Earth's southern ocean as Antarctica's sea ice has reached its lowest point since official records began 45 years ago.
A highly-anticipated Antarctic sea ice growth phase never came to fruition during the winter and has since sounded the alarm among researchers focused on the effects of worsening climate change.
Officials initially reported in February that sea ice had hit a record low during the summer, with hope that subsequent months would show signs of recovery during the winter growth phase.
A time series analysis conducted by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration revealed sea ice coverage in July was well below what would be expected. In comparison to winter sea ice extent before 2010, the southern ocean is now missing approximately 2.6 million square kilometers of ice, an area nearly four times the size of Texas.
This new extreme surpasses previous record lows recorded in 2016, 2017 and 2022.
Climate scientists are hopeful sea ice may recover next winter, but acknowledge the difficulty in making predictions without further study and monitoring.
The situation has escalated to a 6.4-sigma event, meaning it is a highly statistically significant occurrence that defies random variability. Physical oceanographer Edward Doddridge called the situation "unprecedented" and expressed concern about the climate crisis being a likely contributing factor, though the exact mechanisms behind the extreme sea ice melt remain unclear.
Potential explanations for the rapid ice melt include increasingly warm winds in the region and upwelling of warm waters eroding icebergs from underneath. Additionally, the absence of ice may have led to increased surface air temperatures, further preventing ice formation in a positive feedback loop.

The phenomenon of Antarctica's vast ice melting has suggested a lack of detailed understanding among scientists as some models did not perceive the potential forecast.

Ongoing analysis has been further complicated by the relationship between global atmospheric warming, from fossil fuel emissions and the cooling of the southern ocean's surface, along with warming in deeper parts.

